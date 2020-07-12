/
/
/
downtown reno
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
142 Apartments for rent in Downtown Reno, Reno, NV
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
3rd Street Flats
303 W 3rd St, Reno, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,580
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our Team is here for you! We are now open to the public, and In efforts of preventing the spread of COVID-19, we are offering individual, personalized touring options by appointment only.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
24 Units Available
ParcOne60
160 Sinclair St, Reno, NV
Studio
$899
306 sqft
1 Bedroom
$998
413 sqft
Formerly known as City Center Apartments! Exciting Renovations Coming Soon! Call now for details! Live in a prime location when you make City Center Apartments your home.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
450 N. Arlington #1201
450 N Arlington Ave, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1197 sqft
450 N. Arlington #1201, Reno, NV 89503 - Available for immediate occupancy. Fresh, clean, light filled condo overlooking downtown Reno. 12th floor corner unit in the Belvedere.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
4 Units Available
Siegel Suites - El Cortez
239 West 2nd Street, Reno, NV
Studio
$949
180 sqft
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments in Reno! Historic Building! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $219.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
255 N. Sierra Street #708
255 North Sierra Street, Reno, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
811 sqft
7th Floor Montage - Live in Downtown Reno! - Living here can be like living on vacation every day! The association features: A swimming pool far above ground level A fitness center A parking garage Extra storage Gated, secure access to the
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
4 Units Available
Siegel Suites - Nevadan
133 North Virginia Street, Reno, NV
Studio
$1,036
315 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,253
630 sqft
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments In the Heart of Downtown Reno! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $239.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
Siegel Suites - Senator
136 West 2nd Street, Reno, NV
Studio
$819
145 sqft
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments In Downtown Reno! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $189.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
200 W 2nd st 312
200 West 2nd Street, Reno, NV
Studio
$1,000
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown Studio - This beautiful studio in the heart of downtown Reno is ready for rent . Comes with security, private park spot , swimming pool, outdoor BBQ place and a gym. You are within walking distance of the river .
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
200 South Center Street - 208
200 South Center Street, Reno, NV
Studio
$1,150
320 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Opportunity to live in an up and coming pocket of Downtown Reno! Brand New adaptive re-use development. Class A apartments. Fully equipped units with modern finishes in a hip Mid-century building. Ready for move-in July 10th 2020.
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
300 California Avenue - 13
300 California Avenue, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,200
700 sqft
A 1920's apartment located in the heart of California Avenue. Apartment offers new kitchen with appliances, updated bathroom, and new windows. Unit is available for move-in on 8/5/2020. Monthly rent includes all basic utilities!
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
139 Pine Street - 4
139 Pine St, Reno, NV
Studio
$750
350 sqft
Recently updated studio apartment for rent in an up and coming downtown neighborhood. Located next to Hub Coffee Roasters, this studio apartment offers the charm and character of an early 1900s building.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
280 Island Avenue
280 Island Avenue, Reno, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1321 sqft
Have the pleasure of staying in this luxurious remodeled, executive home and experience the charm of living downtown. This home will captivate you and your guests with stunning views of the city and river.
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
300 California Avenue - 8
300 California Ave, Reno, NV
Studio
$975
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Location Location Location! Recently renovated 1920s apartment located in the heart of California Avenue. Studio apartment offers kitchen with appliances, updated bathroom, and new windows. . Unit is available for move-in on 6/15/2020.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
450 N. Arlington Ave #407
450 North Arlington Avenue, Reno, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,350
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Furnished Belvedere Towers Condo with all utilities included!!! $200 off move in 8/1!! - Come see this perfect 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo in the Belvedere Towers with all utilities included available for move in now! This condo has washer and
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Reno
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
43 Units Available
Onyx at 695
695 W 3rd Street, Reno, NV
Studio
$995
345 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Formerly known as Courtyard Centre Apartments! Exciting Renovations Coming Soon! Live close to the best of Reno at Courtyard Centre Apartments.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
6 Units Available
503 MILL ST
503 Mill Street, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,050
550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 503 MILL ST in Reno. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
6 Units Available
Kirman Garden
444 Kirman Ave, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,050
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kirman Garden in Reno. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
8 Units Available
405 Grand Canyon
405 Grand Canyon Boulevard, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
773 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 405 Grand Canyon in Reno. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Regency Park Apartments
3200 Lakeside Dr, Reno, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,075
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
870 sqft
Regency Park Apartments is a contemporary gated community, conveniently located in the midtown district of Reno, Nevada.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
101 Arletta Street
101 Arletta Street, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
850 sqft
Beautifully located close to the river walk and Idlewild Park. Enjoy food truck Fridays and other river walk based events! New flooring, upgraded bathroom with two spacious bedrooms in a cozy complex. Rental qualifications: Proof of income 2.
Last updated November 14 at 01:21am
2 Units Available
Riverside Park
14 South Park Street, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,043
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1020 sqft
Located on the beautiful Truckee Riverfront, our Reno NV apartments are conveniently located in Downtown Reno, centrally located to all of the area's most popular attractions.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
612 Cheney St.
612 Cheney Street, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
810 sqft
612 Cheney St. Available 08/01/20 612 Cheney St. Reno, NV 89502 - $1150/mo KEY FEATURES Sq Footage: 810 sq. ft.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
230 Claremont Street #B
230 Claremont St, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
936 sqft
230 Claremont Street #B, Reno, NV 89502 - AVAILABLE NOW. MidTown Alert! Just off Wells, minutes to all MidTown has to offer. Ground floor apartment, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms with washer/dryer/refrigerator included.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
Siegel Suites - 7th Street
701 East 7th Street, Reno, NV
Studio
$1,253
280 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,253
560 sqft
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Studio Apartments in Reno! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $289.