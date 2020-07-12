/
double r blvd
108 Apartments for rent in Double R Blvd, Reno, NV
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
The Village at Iron Blossom
690 E Patriot Blvd, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,255
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with energy efficient appliances and walk-in closets. Tenants get access to a billiards room, barbecue area, and basketball court. Close to I-580. By Southwest Pavilion Shopping and numerous restaurants.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
7 Units Available
Latitude 39
9870 Double R Blvd, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,605
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish homes with LED lighting and stainless steel appliances. Residents enjoy use of a resort-style pool, clubhouse, and fitness center. Close to numerous attractions, including Paradise Cove Fun Center and Peppermill Resort Spa Casino.
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
21 Units Available
Horizons at South Meadows
9350 Double R Blvd, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,299
978 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious layouts in an incredible region. These newly developed homes offer an attached or detached garage, a resort-style pool and spa, and a business center. Pet-friendly. Homes include walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
The Verge
8000 Offenhauser Drive, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,049
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1288 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Verge in Reno. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Double R Blvd
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
The Element
825 Delucchi Ln, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,099
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
860 sqft
We offer one and two-bedroom apartments in Reno located close to the Meadowood Mall with easy access to Highway 395. Nearby activities include premier casinos, mountain biking, hiking, skiing, and ample dining choices.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1547 Delucchi Ln Apt A
1547 Delucchi Lane, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
860 sqft
Charming Two Bedrooms/One Bath Condo Available NOW in Reno.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4360 Valdez Way
4360 Valdez Way, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1248 sqft
DISCOVER THIS RELAXING 3 BED / 2 BATH / 2 CAR GARAGE 1248 SQ FT MIRA LOMA AREA HOME WITH GREAT LANDSCAPED YARDS W/D. & A/C - This relaxing Mira Loma area home has 3 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms / a 2 car garage and is 1248 Sq FT .
Last updated July 12 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
10482 Gold Trail Drive
10482 Gold Trail Drive, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1470 sqft
Beautiful Damonte Ranch 3 bed 2 bath home in a gated community that will include club house, gym,pool, and sauna. Close to hiking. Fully furnished home. 1 mature dog under 25lbs on owner approval. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator included.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1173 Tule Drive
1173 Tule Drive, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1675 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
South Reno Home - South Reno Home Available To Lease. Located in a gated community with pool and clubhouse. This 2-story home features a great room concept with dining area and kitchen. The upper level has 3 bedrooms plus an office.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
9717 Belville Drive
9717 Belville Drive, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2170 sqft
Looking for a modern, brand new home, look no further! The homeowner opted for quality upgrades moving away from the Lennar standards.
Last updated July 12 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
9720 Belville
9720 Belville Drive, Reno, NV
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2741 sqft
*** AVAILABLE JULY 16th *** New build last year, spacious property provides enough space for the whole family, 2714 Sf of living space. 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, upstairs loft, down stairs in-law suite, two car garage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
900 S. MEADOWS PKWY #5422
900 S Meadows Pkwy, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1123 sqft
Welcome home to the Tanamera Resort! - Stunning two bedroom rental.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1985 Angel Ridge Drive
1985 Angel Ridge Drive, Reno, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2938 sqft
Beautiful well cared for home in Cyan subdivision. Popular open floor plan with great room/kitchen, perfect for entertaining. Kitchen has solid granite counter tops with beautiful glass back splash. Cabinets are solid wood, espresso finish.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
10407 Summershade Ln
10407 Summershade Lane, Reno, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2127 sqft
Wyndgate Village 4 bedroom 2.5 bath 2128 sqft - Wonderful 4 bedroom home with master on the main level and a large loft/family room upstairs. Master suite features large walk-in closet and garden tub.
Results within 5 miles of Double R Blvd
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
Marina Village
350 Harbour Cove Dr, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,115
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,752
1256 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with modern kitchens, giant closets and in-home washer/dryers. Prime location on the Sparks Marina makes it easy to spend time on the beach or go sailing.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
38 Units Available
Inova
13963 S Virginia St Ste 902, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,350
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,445
1428 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
2300 West
2300 Harvard Way, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$999
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,654
1200 sqft
APARTMENTS FOR RENT IN RENO, NEVADA Welcome to 2300 West Apartments where you'll get to experience a relaxing style of living. Take joy in the quality, and spaciousness of our apartment homes.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
34 Units Available
Azure by Oak Properties
550 Marina Gateway Drive, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,449
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1290 sqft
Welcome to Azure, featuring one of the largest and most luxurious grand resident community apartments in Sparks, NV! At 6,500 sq.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
77 Units Available
Harvest at Damonte Ranch
1851 Steamboat Pkwy, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,473
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,607
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,071
1397 sqft
This development features one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Residences offer amenities like stainless steel appliances, wood plank flooring, washers and dryers, and plenty of storage.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
6 Units Available
503 MILL ST
503 Mill Street, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,050
550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 503 MILL ST in Reno. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
6 Units Available
Kirman Garden
444 Kirman Ave, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,050
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kirman Garden in Reno. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
8 Units Available
405 Grand Canyon
405 Grand Canyon Boulevard, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
773 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 405 Grand Canyon in Reno. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
20 Units Available
Lakeridge Living
6155 Plumas St, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to great schools, Highways 395 and 580 and Meadowood Mall. Park-like community with tennis court, parking and clubhouse. Units have patio/balcony, fireplace and in-home washer/dryer.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Waterfront at the Marina
375 Harbour Cove Drive, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,399
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1269 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts, but we are available to offer virtual tours and are accepting new leases for apartments.