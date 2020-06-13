117 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Reno, NV

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Reno that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Mountain View Cemetery
49 Units Available
Courtyard Centre Apartments
695 W 3rd Street, Reno, NV
Studio
$995
345 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,055
358 sqft
Exciting Renovations Coming Soon! Live close to the best of Reno at Courtyard Centre Apartments.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Reno
28 Units Available
City Center Apartments
160 Sinclair St, Reno, NV
Studio
$899
306 sqft
1 Bedroom
$998
413 sqft
Exciting Renovations Coming Soon! Call now for details! Live in a prime location when you make City Center Apartments your home. Our studio and one bedroom apartments for rent in Reno, Nevada, are central to it all.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Mae Anne Avenue
18 Units Available
Vizcaya Hilltop Apartments
1350 Grand Summit Dr, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,202
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable apartments with garden tubs and fully equipped kitchens. Community includes an on-site dog park, pool, and clubhouse. Close to I-80. Near the green space at Rainbow Ridge Park.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Double R Blvd
12 Units Available
The Village at Iron Blossom
690 E Patriot Blvd, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,152
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with energy efficient appliances and walk-in closets. Tenants get access to a billiards room, barbecue area, and basketball court. Close to I-580. By Southwest Pavilion Shopping and numerous restaurants.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Northgate
13 Units Available
Manzanita Gate Apartment Homes
2475 Robb Dr, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,292
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
1104 sqft
Refined apartments with a ceramic tile entry, in-unit laundry, and mountain views. RV parking available. Enjoy access to the year-round resort-style spa. 24-hour fitness center available. Dine or shop at nearby McQueen Crossing. By I-80.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Double R Blvd
7 Units Available
Horizons at South Meadows
9350 Double R Blvd, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,220
978 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious layouts in an incredible region. These newly developed homes offer an attached or detached garage, a resort-style pool and spa, and a business center. Pet-friendly. Homes include walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Smithridge
36 Units Available
Veranda at the Park
950 Nutmeg Pl, Reno, NV
Studio
$829
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$999
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
875 sqft
Welcome home to Veranda at the Park. Conveniently located near a beautiful lush park and a short distance from shopping, restaurants, entertainment and more.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Oddie Boulevard
21 Units Available
Northtowne Summit Apartments
2777 Northtowne Ln, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,194
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1029 sqft
Are you searching for a great apartment home in Reno, Nevada? Look no further because Northtowne Summit Apartments is the number one apartment home community in “The Biggest Little City in the World”.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Meadowood
5 Units Available
The Element
825 Delucchi Ln, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,294
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
860 sqft
We offer one and two-bedroom floor plans located close to the Meadowood Mall with easy access to Highway 395. Nearby activities include premier casinos, mountain biking, hiking, skiing, and ample dinning choices.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Lakeridge
16 Units Available
Aspen Ridge
1555 Ridgeview Dr, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,510
1016 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1415 sqft
Green, pet-friendly community with a gym, sports courts and pools. The homes are offered in apartment or townhome plans and feature in-unit laundry, fireplaces and upgraded kitchen appliances. Less than an hour from Lake Tahoe.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Virginia Lake
6 Units Available
2300 West
2300 Harvard Way, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,024
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
APARTMENTS FOR RENT IN RENO, NEVADA Welcome to 2300 West Apartments where you'll get to experience a relaxing style of living. Take joy in the quality, and spaciousness of our apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Meadowood
17 Units Available
Lakeridge Living
6155 Plumas St, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,201
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to great schools, Highways 395 and 580 and Meadowood Mall. Park-like community with tennis court, parking and clubhouse. Units have patio/balcony, fireplace and in-home washer/dryer.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 09:30pm
Idlewild Park
1 Unit Available
Park at Idlewild
1850 Idlewild Dr, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,105
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from some of the best activities Northern Nevada has to offer, The Park at Idlewild gives you a location that is second to none.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Mountain View Cemetery
1 Unit Available
101 Arletta Street
101 Arletta Street, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
850 sqft
Beautifully located close to the river walk and Idlewild Park. Enjoy food truck Fridays and other river walk based events! New flooring, upgraded bathroom with two spacious bedrooms in a cozy complex. Rental qualifications: Proof of income 2.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Double R Blvd
18 Units Available
The Verge
8000 Offenhauser Drive, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,185
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1288 sqft
Welcome to The Verge Apartments, where you'll get to experience a modern and secluded style of living. Take joy in the tranquility, quality, and spaciousness of our apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Renown Medical Center
7 Units Available
503 MILL ST
503 Mill Street, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,050
550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 503 MILL ST in Reno. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Wells Avenue Neighborhood
6 Units Available
Kirman Garden
444 Kirman Ave, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,050
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kirman Garden in Reno. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Wells Avenue Neighborhood
8 Units Available
405 Grand Canyon
405 Grand Canyon Boulevard, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
773 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 405 Grand Canyon in Reno. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
Reno - Sparks Convention Center
7 Units Available
The Lodge at McCarran Ranch
800 Redfield Pkwy, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,233
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just outside of Reno, close to I-580 and I-80 and just minutes from the Reno-Tahoe Airport and several casinos. Special features include gym, Jacuzzi, outdoor pool and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Summit Sierra
10 Units Available
Inova
13963 S Virginia St Ste 902, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,400
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1428 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Double R Blvd
2 Units Available
Latitude 39
9870 Double R Blvd, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,407
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,096
1334 sqft
Stylish homes with LED lighting and stainless steel appliances. Residents enjoy use of a resort-style pool, clubhouse, and fitness center. Close to numerous attractions, including Paradise Cove Fun Center and Peppermill Resort Spa Casino.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
Virginia Footills
118 Units Available
Harvest at Damonte Ranch
1851 Steamboat Pkwy, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,424
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,032
1397 sqft
This development features one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Residences offer amenities like stainless steel appliances, wood plank flooring, washers and dryers, and plenty of storage.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Skyline Boulevard
9 Units Available
Skyline Canyon
3300 Skyline Blvd, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,230
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1000 sqft
Welcome to Skyline Canyon If convenience and beauty are what you are looking for, Skyline Canyon Apartments is the community for you.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Mae Anne Avenue
12 Units Available
VIDA LUXURY LIVING
6900 Sharlands Avenue, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,399
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts. We will be scheduling appointments with our valued residents for business that cant be handled digitally.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Reno, NV

Finding an apartment in Reno that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

