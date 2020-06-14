Apartment List
/
NV
/
reno
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:20 PM

47 Apartments for rent in Reno, NV with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Reno renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Mountain View Cemetery
1 Unit Available
101 Arletta Street
101 Arletta Street, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
850 sqft
Beautifully located close to the river walk and Idlewild Park. Enjoy food truck Fridays and other river walk based events! New flooring, upgraded bathroom with two spacious bedrooms in a cozy complex. Rental qualifications: Proof of income 2.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Wells Avenue Neighborhood
6 Units Available
Kirman Garden
444 Kirman Ave, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,050
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kirman Garden in Reno. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Renown Medical Center
7 Units Available
503 MILL ST
503 Mill Street, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,050
550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 503 MILL ST in Reno. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Wells Avenue Neighborhood
8 Units Available
405 Grand Canyon
405 Grand Canyon Boulevard, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
773 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 405 Grand Canyon in Reno. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Mae Anne Avenue
9 Units Available
VIDA LUXURY LIVING
6900 Sharlands Avenue, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,429
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts. We will be scheduling appointments with our valued residents for business that cant be handled digitally.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
Virginia Footills
115 Units Available
Harvest at Damonte Ranch
1851 Steamboat Pkwy, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,459
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,032
1397 sqft
This development features one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Residences offer amenities like stainless steel appliances, wood plank flooring, washers and dryers, and plenty of storage.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Mountain View Cemetery
49 Units Available
Courtyard Centre Apartments
695 W 3rd Street, Reno, NV
Studio
$995
345 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,055
358 sqft
Exciting Renovations Coming Soon! Live close to the best of Reno at Courtyard Centre Apartments.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Double R Blvd
12 Units Available
The Village at Iron Blossom
690 E Patriot Blvd, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,152
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with energy efficient appliances and walk-in closets. Tenants get access to a billiards room, barbecue area, and basketball court. Close to I-580. By Southwest Pavilion Shopping and numerous restaurants.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Northgate
13 Units Available
Manzanita Gate Apartment Homes
2475 Robb Dr, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,292
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
1104 sqft
Refined apartments with a ceramic tile entry, in-unit laundry, and mountain views. RV parking available. Enjoy access to the year-round resort-style spa. 24-hour fitness center available. Dine or shop at nearby McQueen Crossing. By I-80.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Smithridge
36 Units Available
Veranda at the Park
950 Nutmeg Pl, Reno, NV
Studio
$829
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$999
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
875 sqft
Welcome home to Veranda at the Park. Conveniently located near a beautiful lush park and a short distance from shopping, restaurants, entertainment and more.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Oddie Boulevard
20 Units Available
Northtowne Summit Apartments
2777 Northtowne Ln, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,194
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1029 sqft
Are you searching for a great apartment home in Reno, Nevada? Look no further because Northtowne Summit Apartments is the number one apartment home community in “The Biggest Little City in the World”.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Virginia Lake
6 Units Available
2300 West
2300 Harvard Way, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,024
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
APARTMENTS FOR RENT IN RENO, NEVADA Welcome to 2300 West Apartments where you'll get to experience a relaxing style of living. Take joy in the quality, and spaciousness of our apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Meadowood
17 Units Available
Lakeridge Living
6155 Plumas St, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,201
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to great schools, Highways 395 and 580 and Meadowood Mall. Park-like community with tennis court, parking and clubhouse. Units have patio/balcony, fireplace and in-home washer/dryer.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
Idlewild Park
1 Unit Available
Park at Idlewild
1850 Idlewild Dr, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,105
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from some of the best activities Northern Nevada has to offer, The Park at Idlewild gives you a location that is second to none.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Summit Sierra
10 Units Available
Inova
13963 S Virginia St Ste 902, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,400
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1428 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Double R Blvd
2 Units Available
Latitude 39
9870 Double R Blvd, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,407
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,096
1334 sqft
Stylish homes with LED lighting and stainless steel appliances. Residents enjoy use of a resort-style pool, clubhouse, and fitness center. Close to numerous attractions, including Paradise Cove Fun Center and Peppermill Resort Spa Casino.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Skyline Boulevard
8 Units Available
Skyline Canyon
3300 Skyline Blvd, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,230
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1000 sqft
Welcome to Skyline Canyon If convenience and beauty are what you are looking for, Skyline Canyon Apartments is the community for you.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Downtown Reno
3 Units Available
3rd Street Flats
303 W 3rd St, Reno, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
APPLY TODAY AND GET ONE MONTH FREE ON A 6-12 MONTH LEASE! Our Team is here for you! In efforts of preventing the spread of COVID-19, we are offerring individual, personalized touring options.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Virginia Lake
1 Unit Available
Regency Park Apartments
3200 Lakeside Dr, Reno, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
870 sqft
Regency Park Apartments is a contemporary gated community, conveniently located in the midtown district of Reno, Nevada.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Kings Row
1 Unit Available
2030 W. 6th St.
2030 West 6th Street, Reno, NV
5 Bedrooms
$2,850
2752 sqft
2030 W. 6th St. Available 08/01/20 2030 W. 6th St - 5 bedroom home near UNR - 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage home located near UNR in NW Reno. Home has 3 bedrooms downstairs and 2 large bedrooms upstairs that share Jack & Jill bathroom.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Double Diamond
1 Unit Available
10524 Yuba Court
10524 Yuba Court, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2000 sqft
10524 Yuba Court - Classic Community at Double Diamond One story in cul-de-sac with guest parking. Three bedrooms, two baths, three car garage. Separate large media/living room.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Double Diamond
1 Unit Available
9949 Rio Bravo
9949 Rio Bravo Drive, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2335 sqft
Beautiful South Meadows Home For Rent - Well maintained home in desirable neighborhood. 3 bedrooms plus an office, cherry hardwood floors, large kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4355940)

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Northgate
1 Unit Available
2318 Red Maple Ct.
2318 Red Maple Court, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
2261 sqft
2318 Red Maple Ct. Available 07/06/20 2318 Red Maple Ct. Reno, NV 89523 - $2,175/mo KEY FEATURES Year Built: 2002 Sq Footage: 2261 sqft.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Mae Anne Avenue
1 Unit Available
1268 Aristicon Drive
1268 Aristicon Drive, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1141 sqft
1268 Aristicon Drive Available 07/01/20 1268 Aristicon Drive Reno, NV 89523 - $2100/mo KEY FEATURES Year Built: 1991 Sq Footage: 1141 sqft.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Reno, NV

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Reno renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Reno 1 BedroomsReno 2 BedroomsReno 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsReno 3 BedroomsReno Accessible ApartmentsReno Apartments with Balcony
Reno Apartments with GarageReno Apartments with GymReno Apartments with Hardwood FloorsReno Apartments with Move-in SpecialsReno Apartments with ParkingReno Apartments with Pool
Reno Apartments with Washer-DryerReno Dog Friendly ApartmentsReno Furnished ApartmentsReno Luxury PlacesReno Pet Friendly PlacesReno Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sparks, NVSouth Lake Tahoe, CAFernley, NV
Sun Valley, NVCarson City, NV
Incline Village, NVDayton, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Double R BlvdVirginia LakeMae Anne Avenue
Wells Avenue NeighborhoodDowntown RenoMountain View Cemetery
Virginia FootillsOddie Boulevard

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Reno