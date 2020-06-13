194 Apartments for rent in Sparks, NV📍
Sparks is the eastern counterpart of Reno and one of Nevada’s most populous cities. Close to the California border and the pristinely gorgeous grounds of Lake Tahoe, Sparks is a place that certainly lives up to its name. A family-friendly option to neighboring Reno, Sparks runs on an urban current that blends well with suburban living. In other words, you get the stimulating benefits of city life _and _the protective feel of suburbia. Even better, if you adore a touch of wide-open wilderness options, Sparks just may be your type of heaven.
The first rule of living anywhere is being able to afford it. Like anywhere else, that definitely holds true in Sparks. Northern Nevada is a completely different experience than southern Nevada (aka Vegas), the only common thread being legal gambling. It is, actually, almost a counterculture. Many people seek out Sparks as a respite from the fast living that southern Nevada can entail, in exchange for the slower pace, fresher air and the mountain views that aren’t actually, well, brown.
However, what some relocators may not realize is that living in Sparks can be a bit pricey. You have to consider that while Nevada is huge in the geographical sense, livable areas are more sparse due to its breathtaking, yet rough terrain. Sparks is the fifth most populous city in the state and that puts its residential possibilities in the high-demand category. Affordable living is absolutely possible, you just need to know what you can actually afford.
Downtown: This is a more affordable place to reside in Sparks if you like or don’t mind urban living. This is where you will find high-rise apartments and condos, as well as a few single-family homes. City life is alive and well in this area of Sparks, for better or for worse. Trendy eateries and cultural diversity are all around, but so is an elevated crime rate. $
Las Plumas/Wingfield Springs: This area is ensconced within the central portion of Sparks. Recreational parks and lakes are within easy reach and crime is relatively low. If this sounds ideal, it is because it is. However, you will pay for that idyllic living. $$$$
Malapi/Wedekind: More urban than suburban, but also extremely family-based. Three elementary schools are within close proximity and it isn’t too far from downtown Sparks or greater Reno. This is also one of Sparks’ most ethnically diverse areas and the crime rate is comparatively low. $$
Prater Way/12th St./El Rancho: Prater Way cuts a heavy swath through the southern portion of Sparks, with quite a few cross streets on the path. This area would be considered to be heavily urban, but it is also very affordable. There is some crime, but also a lot of hipster spots and cool culture. $$
Primio/Festa: Primio/Festa is the residential area in Sparks that decidedly urban families tend to homestead. Many executives claim space in Primio/Festa, but families that prefer a progressive and urbane lifestyle seek its boundaries, too. It’s trendy, sophisticated — and pricey. $$$
Pyramid Lake/Calle de La Plata: One of Sparks’ largest residential areas — and one of its priciest. While you don’t have to quite cough up Las Plumas money to live here, it’s still a good idea to brace for some elevated costs. This area covers the easternmost area of Sparks, extending out toward city limits. Commuting to Reno will take longer, but the lower crime rates might make it worthwhile. $$$
Pyramid Lake/Dolores: This area borders the central portion of eastern Reno and is on the slightly more affordable side of living in Sparks. The neighborhood is a decent blend of city hipsters and families. It also strikes a nice balance between affordability and lower crime rates. $$
Pyramid Lake/E. Sky Ranch: This is the priciest residential area in Sparks, dominated by single-family owned homes. Extremely quiet and considerably safe, it is a highly desirable place to live. Just north of the Las Plumas/Wingfield Springs area, you certainly get what you pay for — if you can afford to pay for it. $$$$
Spanish Springs: This northwestern area of Sparks is a bit more affordable than other areas. Bordering eastern Reno, Spanish Springs host an eclectic mix of residential types, from families to college students. Although it is not the least expensive place to live, you get a bit of urban kick from the Reno border. $$$
Sparks Blvd/Howard Dr/Springland Dr: Sparks Blvd. is another long corridor that crosses Howard and Springland Drives. However, the affordability changes from east to west. Howard Drive is the westernmost cross street of Sparks Boulevard and the residences are more affordable than the easternmost cross street of Springland Drive. While the Howard end is indeed more affordable, the price range is closer to medium as opposed to low. $$-$$$
Vista: Vista is a popular choice for those new to Sparks because of its affordability and suburban feel. Situated in the southern area of Sparks, Vista has a little bit of everything. Large single-family homes, medium-sized dwellings, smaller apartments and trendy high-rise condos dot this neighborhood’s landscape. Due to Vista’s wide range of residential options, a diverse population calls this area home. Anywhere from college students to executives to families, Vista plays host to all. $--$$$
It is important to note that Nevada as a whole is a largely inhabitable state…for humans. So, when you consider living anywhere — including Sparks — you need to remember that all of Nevada is essentially high desert. And with high desert comes its natural wildlife inhabitants. Sparks, being east of Reno, does extend into naturally rugged regions especially the more eastern and northern you head. In more undeveloped areas, it is not impossible to encounter a few animal neighbors. Understanding where you live and respecting nature can render living near such fantastic wilderness as an unparalleled experience. Although encountering certain types of neighboring species is highly unlikely in more developed areas, it is not uncommon in more rural parts. Using a bit of common sense and appreciation, living in Sparks should be just grand.
June 2020 Sparks Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Sparks Rent Report. Sparks rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sparks rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.
Sparks rents declined over the past month
Sparks rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Sparks stand at $1,157 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,507 for a two-bedroom. Sparks' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Sparks
As rents have increased slightly in Sparks, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Sparks is less affordable for renters.
- Sparks' median two-bedroom rent of $1,507 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% increase in Sparks.
- While Sparks' rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Sparks than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Sparks is more than one-and-a-half times that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Sparks’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Sparks renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "T...
Here’s how Sparks ranks on:
Apartment List has released Sparks’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Sparks renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories below average scores"
Key findings in Sparks include the following:
- Sparks renters gave their city a D overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Sparks were state and local taxes (B+) and commute time (C).
- The areas of concern to Sparks renters are affordability, quality of local schools, public transit, social life, recreational activities and pet-friendliness, which all received F grades.
- Sparks did relatively poorly compared to other cities in Nevada, including Las Vegas (C), Henderson (A) and North Las Vegas (C+).
- Sparks did relatively poorly compared to other cities nationwide, including Denver, CO (B+), Portland, OR (B) and New York, NY (C+).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
- "I love being surrounded by mountains and the people are much friendlier than I expected when I moved here." – Carene S.
- "Love that it’s a nice area overall and shopping isn’t too far, but it is pretty expensive." – Auslyn
- "Rent is too high for the money you make." – Beverly B.
- "There is always an event going on which is great, but it can be hard to find parking." – Grecia R.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.