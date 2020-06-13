Apartment List
NV
/
sparks
Last updated June 13 2020

194 Apartments for rent in Sparks, NV

Los Altos Parkway
Sparks Marina
Downtown Sparks
Wingfield Springs
Mc Carran Boulevard Probasco Way
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Pioneer Meadows
39 Units Available
Lumina at Spanish Springs
6600 Rolling Meadows Drive, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,550
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1293 sqft
Introducing Lumina at Spanish Springs, a brand-new community of luxurious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in Sparks, NV.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Sparks Marina
35 Units Available
Azure by Oak Properties
550 Marina Gateway Drive, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,449
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1290 sqft
Welcome to Azure, featuring one of the largest and most luxurious grand resident community apartments in Sparks, NV! At 6,500 sq.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Pioneer Meadows
22 Units Available
Trail at Pioneer Meadows
6717 Rolling Meadows Dr, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,275
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1321 sqft
The beautiful Sierra Nevada Mountains provide a stunning setting. Located just 20 minutes from downtown Reno and close to I-80. Enjoy swimming in the pool, working out in the gym or relaxing in the hot tub.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Sparks Marina
16 Units Available
Waterfront at the Marina
375 Harbour Cove Drive, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,450
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1269 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts, but we are available to offer virtual tours and are accepting new leases for apartments.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:58pm
$
Los Altos Parkway
22 Units Available
High Rock 5300
5300 Los Altos Pkwy, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,305
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1374 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 80. Upscale apartment community with mountain views and direct access to hiking trails. On-site swimming pool, residents' lounge, clubhouse and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Sparks Marina
20 Units Available
Lyfe at the Marina
675 Marina Gateway Drive, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,410
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1380 sqft
To promote and encourage social distancing during this time, we are offering the following: Future Residents: Online Virtual Tours Online Leasing Residents: Resident Portal Place Maintenance Requests Online Sign Lease Renewal Pay Rent
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Los Altos Parkway
5 Units Available
Canyon Vista
5200 Los Altos Pkwy, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,254
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,054
1320 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with garages. Community features a clubhouse, large pool and spa and fireside lounge with full kitchen. Great location close to highways and shopping.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Sparks Marina
5 Units Available
Marina Village
350 Harbour Cove Dr, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,115
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with modern kitchens, giant closets and in-home washer/dryers. Prime location on the Sparks Marina makes it easy to spend time on the beach or go sailing.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Kiley Ranch
5 Units Available
Caviata at Kiley Ranch
950 Henry Orr Pkwy, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,593
1460 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1713 sqft
Fantastic location near the parks. On-site amenities include a pool, yoga, 24-hour gym and hot tub. Green community. Fireplaces, granite countertops, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances in each unit.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Sparks Marina
11 Units Available
Reflections at the Marina
800 Nichols Blvd, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,167
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features pool and spa, mountain views, and fitness center. Apartments include ceiling fans, bathtub, and walk in closets. Great location, close to I-80 and University of Nevada, Reno.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Oddie Boulevard
29 Units Available
Parq Crossing
2280 Oddie Boulevard, Sparks, NV
Studio
$1,100
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
902 sqft
As of June 1, 2020, our offices are open by appointment only, call us for more details.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Downtown Sparks
8 Units Available
Keyway Apartments
1100 15th St, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,020
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You’re ready to live comfortably. You’re ready to live stylishly. You’re ready to call Keyway Apartments home.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Wingfield Springs
6 Units Available
Silverado Apartments
7077 Vista Boulevard, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,275
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1113 sqft
Close to work, close to play, close to perfect. Exceeding your expectations of luxury living in a boutique apartment community located in the beautiful Foothills community at Wingfield Springs.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:35pm
D'Andrea
39 Units Available
The Villas at D'Andrea
2200 N D Andrea Pky, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,360
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1168 sqft
A short drive from I-80 and Highway 659. Tastefully decorated apartments with furniture. Patio/balcony, fully equipped kitchen, modern appliances and carpets included. Community has a pool, garage, playground and gym.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Downtown Sparks
1 Unit Available
Square One
1040 C St, Sparks, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
924 sqft
Welcome to Square One Our office is currently open to the public by appointment only, please call our leasing office at 775-331-0202.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated February 26 at 10:19pm
Los Altos Parkway
9 Units Available
Verona
1475 Vista del Rancho Pkwy, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,188
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,502
1037 sqft
A modern, charming community with ample amenities including a resort-style pool and green space. Near the parks and restaurants. Each home includes lush carpeting, a washer and dryer and a full kitchen.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated February 26 at 10:19pm
McCarran Boulevard - Probasco Way
2 Units Available
Spring Villas Townhomes
431 Spring Villas Dr, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1300 sqft
Close to major highways and dining areas. On-site amenities including a spacious green area and a pool with a sundeck. Apartments include upgraded floor plans with spacious interiors, upgraded kitchens and large kitchens.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pioneer Meadows
1 Unit Available
1943 Painted Valley Drive
1943 Painted Valley Drive, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,599
1978 sqft
The Magellan - Luxurious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Story with 2 Car Garage and Fenced Yard - PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE: http://www.leasefrontera.com Furnished Models Now Open: Monday - Saturday 9 am - 5 pm.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pioneer Meadows
1 Unit Available
2093 Ridge Run Drive
2093 Ridge Run Dr, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
1340 sqft
The Castillo - Great Single Story Floor Plan with 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car Garage and Yard - A fabulous and very popular floor plan ....

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wingfield Springs
1 Unit Available
3351 Toledo Court
3351 Toledo Court, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1439 sqft
3351 Toledo Ct. Sparks, NV 89436 - $1,695/mo KEY FEATURES Year Built: 2000 Sq Footage: 1439 sqft.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wildcreek
1 Unit Available
3379 BENTGRASS CT.
3379 Bentgrass Court, Sparks, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2881 sqft
3379 BENTGRASS CT. Available 07/10/20 ** COMING SOON! Large 4 Bed close to North 395 in Sparks - This home is ready for a large family boasting 2881 square feet of living with 4 bedrooms and 2 stories.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Rock
1 Unit Available
3208 Bunker Hill Lane
3208 Bunker Hill Lane, Sparks, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2084 sqft
3208 Bunker Hill Lane Available 07/06/20 Great Sparks location with 4 bedrooms! - This popular tri-level floor plan features 4 large bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Sparks
1 Unit Available
422 1/2 13th St.
422 1/2 13th St, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
880 sqft
Centrally located cute and cozy house in Downtown Sparks behind the new Galaxy Theater!!! - Come see this cozy house located in the heart of downtown Sparks! This home is centrally located behind the new galaxy theater and has it's own private,

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Sparks
1 Unit Available
725 E. St.
725 E St, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,150
725 E. St. Available 07/01/20 - (RLNE4852364)

Median Rent in Sparks

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Sparks is $1,157, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,506.
Studio
$955
1 Bed
$1,157
2 Beds
$1,506
3+ Beds
$2,192
City GuideSparks
"Yeah I saw Sparks. Yeah I saw Sparks. And I saw Sparks. Yeah I saw Sparks. Sing it out." (-Coldplay, “Sparks'”)

Sparks is the eastern counterpart of Reno and one of Nevada’s most populous cities. Close to the California border and the pristinely gorgeous grounds of Lake Tahoe, Sparks is a place that certainly lives up to its name. A family-friendly option to neighboring Reno, Sparks runs on an urban current that blends well with suburban living. In other words, you get the stimulating benefits of city life _and _the protective feel of suburbia. Even better, if you adore a touch of wide-open wilderness options, Sparks just may be your type of heaven.

Finding a Place to Live

The first rule of living anywhere is being able to afford it. Like anywhere else, that definitely holds true in Sparks. Northern Nevada is a completely different experience than southern Nevada (aka Vegas), the only common thread being legal gambling. It is, actually, almost a counterculture. Many people seek out Sparks as a respite from the fast living that southern Nevada can entail, in exchange for the slower pace, fresher air and the mountain views that aren’t actually, well, brown.

However, what some relocators may not realize is that living in Sparks can be a bit pricey. You have to consider that while Nevada is huge in the geographical sense, livable areas are more sparse due to its breathtaking, yet rough terrain. Sparks is the fifth most populous city in the state and that puts its residential possibilities in the high-demand category. Affordable living is absolutely possible, you just need to know what you can actually afford.

Neighborhoods in Sparks

Downtown: This is a more affordable place to reside in Sparks if you like or don’t mind urban living. This is where you will find high-rise apartments and condos, as well as a few single-family homes. City life is alive and well in this area of Sparks, for better or for worse. Trendy eateries and cultural diversity are all around, but so is an elevated crime rate. $

Las Plumas/Wingfield Springs: This area is ensconced within the central portion of Sparks. Recreational parks and lakes are within easy reach and crime is relatively low. If this sounds ideal, it is because it is. However, you will pay for that idyllic living. $$$$

Malapi/Wedekind: More urban than suburban, but also extremely family-based. Three elementary schools are within close proximity and it isn’t too far from downtown Sparks or greater Reno. This is also one of Sparks’ most ethnically diverse areas and the crime rate is comparatively low. $$

Prater Way/12th St./El Rancho: Prater Way cuts a heavy swath through the southern portion of Sparks, with quite a few cross streets on the path. This area would be considered to be heavily urban, but it is also very affordable. There is some crime, but also a lot of hipster spots and cool culture. $$

Primio/Festa: Primio/Festa is the residential area in Sparks that decidedly urban families tend to homestead. Many executives claim space in Primio/Festa, but families that prefer a progressive and urbane lifestyle seek its boundaries, too. It’s trendy, sophisticated — and pricey. $$$

Pyramid Lake/Calle de La Plata: One of Sparks’ largest residential areas — and one of its priciest. While you don’t have to quite cough up Las Plumas money to live here, it’s still a good idea to brace for some elevated costs. This area covers the easternmost area of Sparks, extending out toward city limits. Commuting to Reno will take longer, but the lower crime rates might make it worthwhile. $$$

Pyramid Lake/Dolores: This area borders the central portion of eastern Reno and is on the slightly more affordable side of living in Sparks. The neighborhood is a decent blend of city hipsters and families. It also strikes a nice balance between affordability and lower crime rates. $$

Pyramid Lake/E. Sky Ranch: This is the priciest residential area in Sparks, dominated by single-family owned homes. Extremely quiet and considerably safe, it is a highly desirable place to live. Just north of the Las Plumas/Wingfield Springs area, you certainly get what you pay for — if you can afford to pay for it. $$$$

Spanish Springs: This northwestern area of Sparks is a bit more affordable than other areas. Bordering eastern Reno, Spanish Springs host an eclectic mix of residential types, from families to college students. Although it is not the least expensive place to live, you get a bit of urban kick from the Reno border. $$$

Sparks Blvd/Howard Dr/Springland Dr: Sparks Blvd. is another long corridor that crosses Howard and Springland Drives. However, the affordability changes from east to west. Howard Drive is the westernmost cross street of Sparks Boulevard and the residences are more affordable than the easternmost cross street of Springland Drive. While the Howard end is indeed more affordable, the price range is closer to medium as opposed to low. $$-$$$

Vista: Vista is a popular choice for those new to Sparks because of its affordability and suburban feel. Situated in the southern area of Sparks, Vista has a little bit of everything. Large single-family homes, medium-sized dwellings, smaller apartments and trendy high-rise condos dot this neighborhood’s landscape. Due to Vista’s wide range of residential options, a diverse population calls this area home. Anywhere from college students to executives to families, Vista plays host to all. $--$$$

Living in Sparks

It is important to note that Nevada as a whole is a largely inhabitable state…for humans. So, when you consider living anywhere — including Sparks — you need to remember that all of Nevada is essentially high desert. And with high desert comes its natural wildlife inhabitants. Sparks, being east of Reno, does extend into naturally rugged regions especially the more eastern and northern you head. In more undeveloped areas, it is not impossible to encounter a few animal neighbors. Understanding where you live and respecting nature can render living near such fantastic wilderness as an unparalleled experience. Although encountering certain types of neighboring species is highly unlikely in more developed areas, it is not uncommon in more rural parts. Using a bit of common sense and appreciation, living in Sparks should be just grand.

June 2020 Sparks Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Sparks Rent Report. Sparks rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sparks rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Sparks rents declined over the past month

Sparks rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Sparks stand at $1,157 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,507 for a two-bedroom. Sparks' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Sparks

    As rents have increased slightly in Sparks, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Sparks is less affordable for renters.

    • Sparks' median two-bedroom rent of $1,507 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% increase in Sparks.
    • While Sparks' rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Sparks than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Sparks is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Sparks’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Sparks renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "T...

    View full Sparks Renter Survey

    Here’s how Sparks ranks on:

    D
    Overall satisfaction
    D
    Safety and crime rate
    D
    Jobs and career opportunities
    D
    Weather
    C
    Commute time
    B+
    State and local taxes
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Sparks’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Sparks renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories below average scores"

    Key findings in Sparks include the following:

    • Sparks renters gave their city a D overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Sparks were state and local taxes (B+) and commute time (C).
    • The areas of concern to Sparks renters are affordability, quality of local schools, public transit, social life, recreational activities and pet-friendliness, which all received F grades.
    • Sparks did relatively poorly compared to other cities in Nevada, including Las Vegas (C), Henderson (A) and North Las Vegas (C+).
    • Sparks did relatively poorly compared to other cities nationwide, including Denver, CO (B+), Portland, OR (B) and New York, NY (C+).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "I love being surrounded by mountains and the people are much friendlier than I expected when I moved here." – Carene S.
    • "Love that it’s a nice area overall and shopping isn’t too far, but it is pretty expensive." – Auslyn
    • "Rent is too high for the money you make." – Beverly B.
    • "There is always an event going on which is great, but it can be hard to find parking." – Grecia R.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Sparks?
    In Sparks, the median rent is $955 for a studio, $1,157 for a 1-bedroom, $1,506 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,192 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Sparks, check out our monthly Sparks Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Sparks?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Sparks include Los Altos Parkway, Sparks Marina, Downtown Sparks, Wingfield Springs, and Mc Carran Boulevard Probasco Way.
    What is the job market like in Sparks?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Sparks received a letter grade of D for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Sparks?
    Some of the colleges located in the Sparks area include University of Nevada-Reno. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Sparks?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Sparks from include Reno, South Lake Tahoe, Fernley, Sun Valley, and Carson City.

