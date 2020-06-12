Apartment List
/
NV
/
reno
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:35 PM

57 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Reno, NV

Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Reno - Sparks Convention Center
6 Units Available
The Lodge at McCarran Ranch
800 Redfield Pkwy, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
994 sqft
Located just outside of Reno, close to I-580 and I-80 and just minutes from the Reno-Tahoe Airport and several casinos. Special features include gym, Jacuzzi, outdoor pool and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:07pm
Double R Blvd
9 Units Available
Horizons at South Meadows
9350 Double R Blvd, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1146 sqft
Spacious layouts in an incredible region. These newly developed homes offer an attached or detached garage, a resort-style pool and spa, and a business center. Pet-friendly. Homes include walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Lakeridge
15 Units Available
Aspen Ridge
1555 Ridgeview Dr, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1088 sqft
Green, pet-friendly community with a gym, sports courts and pools. The homes are offered in apartment or townhome plans and feature in-unit laundry, fireplaces and upgraded kitchen appliances. Less than an hour from Lake Tahoe.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Meadowood
17 Units Available
Lakeridge Living
6155 Plumas St, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,201
1023 sqft
Located close to great schools, Highways 395 and 580 and Meadowood Mall. Park-like community with tennis court, parking and clubhouse. Units have patio/balcony, fireplace and in-home washer/dryer.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Double R Blvd
12 Units Available
The Village at Iron Blossom
690 E Patriot Blvd, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
920 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with energy efficient appliances and walk-in closets. Tenants get access to a billiards room, barbecue area, and basketball court. Close to I-580. By Southwest Pavilion Shopping and numerous restaurants.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Mae Anne Avenue
17 Units Available
Vizcaya Hilltop Apartments
1350 Grand Summit Dr, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
1171 sqft
Comfortable apartments with garden tubs and fully equipped kitchens. Community includes an on-site dog park, pool, and clubhouse. Close to I-80. Near the green space at Rainbow Ridge Park.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Virginia Footills
118 Units Available
Harvest at Damonte Ranch
1851 Steamboat Pkwy, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1174 sqft
This development features one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Residences offer amenities like stainless steel appliances, wood plank flooring, washers and dryers, and plenty of storage.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Northgate
13 Units Available
Manzanita Gate Apartment Homes
2475 Robb Dr, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
1104 sqft
Refined apartments with a ceramic tile entry, in-unit laundry, and mountain views. RV parking available. Enjoy access to the year-round resort-style spa. 24-hour fitness center available. Dine or shop at nearby McQueen Crossing. By I-80.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Virginia Lake
7 Units Available
2300 West
2300 Harvard Way, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
960 sqft
APARTMENTS FOR RENT IN RENO, NEVADA Welcome to 2300 West Apartments where you'll get to experience a relaxing style of living. Take joy in the quality, and spaciousness of our apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Mae Anne Avenue
13 Units Available
VIDA LUXURY LIVING
6900 Sharlands Avenue, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1062 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts. We will be scheduling appointments with our valued residents for business that cant be handled digitally.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Oddie Boulevard
23 Units Available
Northtowne Summit Apartments
2777 Northtowne Ln, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1029 sqft
Are you searching for a great apartment home in Reno, Nevada? Look no further because Northtowne Summit Apartments is the number one apartment home community in “The Biggest Little City in the World”.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated November 14 at 01:21am
$
Renown Medical Center
2 Units Available
Riverside Park
14 South Park Street, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1020 sqft
Located on the beautiful Truckee Riverfront, our Reno NV apartments are conveniently located in Downtown Reno, centrally located to all of the area's most popular attractions.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Reno
1 Unit Available
200 2nd St. #602
200 West 2nd Street, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1414 sqft
200 2nd St. #602 Available 06/19/20 Spacious Downtown Riverwalk Condo W/ Stunning Views - 2 master suites. Both with large walk-in closets and jetted tubs. 1 car garage space. Small storage unit. Gym, pool and business center.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stead
1 Unit Available
6581 Flower Street
6581 Flower Street, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
6581 Flower Street Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath Home with large fenced back yard! - New paint and carpet, large kitchen and large fenced back yard! (RLNE5849109)

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Virginia - Socrates
1 Unit Available
5070 Ciarra Kennedy
5070 Ciara Kennedy Lane, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1282 sqft
5070 Ciarra Kennedy Available 06/25/20 Brand New townhomes seeking tenant - New townhome with an open kitchen dining room layout and 2 large master bedrooms. Downstairs has a half bath, patio, and 1 car garage.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Double Diamond
1 Unit Available
900 S. MEADOWS PKWY #5422
900 S Meadows Pkwy, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1123 sqft
Welcome home to the Tanamera Resort! - Stunning furnished executive two bedroom rental.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Livestock Event Center
1 Unit Available
2720 Dahlia Way
2720 Dahlia Way, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1160 sqft
Gate Community Quail Run - This single level home has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and a car port. The fenced yard is small but private. The community has a pool and tennis courts for your enjoyment No Pets Allowed (RLNE2355840)

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Caughlin Ranch
1 Unit Available
5041 Fall Colors Ct.
5041 Fall Colors Court, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1958 sqft
5041 Fall Colors Court Reno, NV 89519 - $2,225/mo KEY FEATURES Year Built: 2000 Sq Footage: 1958 sqft.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mae Anne Avenue
1 Unit Available
2305 Escalera Court
2305 Escalera Court, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1332 sqft
2305 Escalera Court Available 07/01/20 Beautiful home in Northwest Reno!! - 2305 Escalera Court Reno NV 89532 This beautiful NW Reno home is just what you have been looking for! This 2 bedroom home has a great back yard, spacious enough for a

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:45am
Virginia Lake
1 Unit Available
2209 Kietzke Lane
2209 Kietzke Ln, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1001 sqft
Two bedroom, two bath condo with fireplace and yard. Laundry area ready for your washer/dryer. Pets (small) on approval. Walk in closets. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:51am
North Virginia - Socrates
1 Unit Available
555 Gloria May Ln
555 Gloria May Lane, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1388 sqft
BRAND NEW beautiful 2 story condo/townhouse in Reno minutes from freeway access, UNR & TMCC. This property comes with a washer, dryer and fridge for tenant use. Sorry NO pets. $1,695 rent with a $1,795 deposit.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:51am
Livestock Event Center
1 Unit Available
2100 Highview
2100 Highview Ct, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
919 sqft
2 BD, 2 Ba downstairs Corner Condo near UNR AVAILABLE NOW!!! Small covered patio, small storage area, appliances include stove, dishwasher, fridge and stacked washer & dryer, walk-in closet in master bedroom and comes with two (2) covered, assigned

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Virginia Footills
1 Unit Available
1885 Sea Horse Road
1885 Sea Horse Rd, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1309 sqft
Almost new 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in The Village at Damonte Ranch. Energy saving home includes 2x6 exterior walls, R-38 insulation in the ceiling and R-27 in the walls, low E vinyl frame windows & tankless water heater to name a few.

1 of 15

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Mae Anne Avenue
1 Unit Available
1786 Sierra Highlands Drive
1786 Sierra Highlands Drive, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1300 sqft
Spacious Northwest Reno Townhome Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,300 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

June 2020 Reno Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Reno Rent Report. Reno rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Reno rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Reno Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Reno Rent Report. Reno rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Reno rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Reno rents declined over the past month

Reno rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Reno stand at $899 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,170 for a two-bedroom. Reno's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Reno rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Reno has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Reno is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Reno's median two-bedroom rent of $1,170 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Reno.
    • While rents in Reno remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Reno than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Reno.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Reno 1 BedroomsReno 2 BedroomsReno 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsReno 3 BedroomsReno Accessible ApartmentsReno Apartments with Balcony
    Reno Apartments with GarageReno Apartments with GymReno Apartments with Hardwood FloorsReno Apartments with Move-in SpecialsReno Apartments with ParkingReno Apartments with Pool
    Reno Apartments with Washer-DryerReno Dog Friendly ApartmentsReno Furnished ApartmentsReno Luxury PlacesReno Pet Friendly PlacesReno Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Sparks, NVSouth Lake Tahoe, CAFernley, NV
    Sun Valley, NVCarson City, NV
    Incline Village, NVDayton, NV

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Double R BlvdVirginia LakeMae Anne Avenue
    Wells Avenue NeighborhoodDowntown RenoMountain View Cemetery
    Virginia FootillsOddie Boulevard

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of Nevada-Reno