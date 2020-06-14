Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:38 AM

44 Apartments for rent in Reno, NV with gym

Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Virginia Footills
115 Units Available
Harvest at Damonte Ranch
1851 Steamboat Pkwy, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,459
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,032
1397 sqft
This development features one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Residences offer amenities like stainless steel appliances, wood plank flooring, washers and dryers, and plenty of storage.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Reno
28 Units Available
City Center Apartments
160 Sinclair St, Reno, NV
Studio
$899
306 sqft
1 Bedroom
$998
413 sqft
Exciting Renovations Coming Soon! Call now for details! Live in a prime location when you make City Center Apartments your home. Our studio and one bedroom apartments for rent in Reno, Nevada, are central to it all.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Mountain View Cemetery
49 Units Available
Courtyard Centre Apartments
695 W 3rd Street, Reno, NV
Studio
$995
345 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,055
358 sqft
Exciting Renovations Coming Soon! Live close to the best of Reno at Courtyard Centre Apartments.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Double R Blvd
12 Units Available
The Village at Iron Blossom
690 E Patriot Blvd, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,152
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with energy efficient appliances and walk-in closets. Tenants get access to a billiards room, barbecue area, and basketball court. Close to I-580. By Southwest Pavilion Shopping and numerous restaurants.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Mae Anne Avenue
18 Units Available
Vizcaya Hilltop Apartments
1350 Grand Summit Dr, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,202
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable apartments with garden tubs and fully equipped kitchens. Community includes an on-site dog park, pool, and clubhouse. Close to I-80. Near the green space at Rainbow Ridge Park.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Northgate
13 Units Available
Manzanita Gate Apartment Homes
2475 Robb Dr, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,292
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
1104 sqft
Refined apartments with a ceramic tile entry, in-unit laundry, and mountain views. RV parking available. Enjoy access to the year-round resort-style spa. 24-hour fitness center available. Dine or shop at nearby McQueen Crossing. By I-80.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Oddie Boulevard
20 Units Available
Northtowne Summit Apartments
2777 Northtowne Ln, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,194
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1029 sqft
Are you searching for a great apartment home in Reno, Nevada? Look no further because Northtowne Summit Apartments is the number one apartment home community in “The Biggest Little City in the World”.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Meadowood
5 Units Available
The Element
825 Delucchi Ln, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,294
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
860 sqft
We offer one and two-bedroom floor plans located close to the Meadowood Mall with easy access to Highway 395. Nearby activities include premier casinos, mountain biking, hiking, skiing, and ample dinning choices.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lakeridge
15 Units Available
Aspen Ridge
1555 Ridgeview Dr, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,510
1016 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1415 sqft
Green, pet-friendly community with a gym, sports courts and pools. The homes are offered in apartment or townhome plans and feature in-unit laundry, fireplaces and upgraded kitchen appliances. Less than an hour from Lake Tahoe.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Meadowood
17 Units Available
Lakeridge Living
6155 Plumas St, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,201
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to great schools, Highways 395 and 580 and Meadowood Mall. Park-like community with tennis court, parking and clubhouse. Units have patio/balcony, fireplace and in-home washer/dryer.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 09:29am
Idlewild Park
1 Unit Available
Park at Idlewild
1850 Idlewild Dr, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,105
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from some of the best activities Northern Nevada has to offer, The Park at Idlewild gives you a location that is second to none.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Double R Blvd
18 Units Available
The Verge
8000 Offenhauser Drive, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,185
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1288 sqft
Welcome to The Verge Apartments, where you'll get to experience a modern and secluded style of living. Take joy in the tranquility, quality, and spaciousness of our apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Reno - Sparks Convention Center
7 Units Available
The Lodge at McCarran Ranch
800 Redfield Pkwy, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,233
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just outside of Reno, close to I-580 and I-80 and just minutes from the Reno-Tahoe Airport and several casinos. Special features include gym, Jacuzzi, outdoor pool and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Summit Sierra
10 Units Available
Inova
13963 S Virginia St Ste 902, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,400
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1428 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Double R Blvd
2 Units Available
Latitude 39
9870 Double R Blvd, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,407
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,096
1334 sqft
Stylish homes with LED lighting and stainless steel appliances. Residents enjoy use of a resort-style pool, clubhouse, and fitness center. Close to numerous attractions, including Paradise Cove Fun Center and Peppermill Resort Spa Casino.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Skyline Boulevard
9 Units Available
Skyline Canyon
3300 Skyline Blvd, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,230
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1000 sqft
Welcome to Skyline Canyon If convenience and beauty are what you are looking for, Skyline Canyon Apartments is the community for you.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Reno
3 Units Available
3rd Street Flats
303 W 3rd St, Reno, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
APPLY TODAY AND GET ONE MONTH FREE ON A 6-12 MONTH LEASE! Our Team is here for you! In efforts of preventing the spread of COVID-19, we are offerring individual, personalized touring options.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Virginia Lake
1 Unit Available
Regency Park Apartments
3200 Lakeside Dr, Reno, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
870 sqft
Regency Park Apartments is a contemporary gated community, conveniently located in the midtown district of Reno, Nevada.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Double Diamond
1 Unit Available
1751 Burwood Circle
1751 Burwood Cir, Reno, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2128 sqft
1751 Burwood Circle Reno, NV 89521 - $2195/mo KEY FEATURES Sq Footage: 2128 sqft. Bedrooms: 4 Beds Bathrooms: 2.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Reno
1 Unit Available
450 North Arlington Avenue Unit 604
450 North Arlington Avenue, Reno, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown Stunner - All The Amenities! - 6th floor unit surrounded by windows with views of Downtown Reno and Swimming Pool. Beautiful open floor plan Unfurnished or Partially Furnished options available.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Double Diamond
1 Unit Available
900 S. MEADOWS PKWY #5422
900 S Meadows Pkwy, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1123 sqft
Welcome home to the Tanamera Resort! - Stunning furnished executive two bedroom rental.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Downtown Reno
1 Unit Available
200 2nd St. #602
200 West 2nd Street, Reno, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1176 sqft
200 2nd St. #602 Available 06/19/20 Spacious Downtown Riverwalk Condo W/ Stunning Views - 2 master suites. Both with large walk-in closets and jetted tubs. 1 car garage space. Small storage unit. Gym, pool and business center.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:11pm
Mountain View Cemetery
1 Unit Available
567 West 4th Street - 1002
567 W 4th St, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,450
570 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage condo, downtown Reno. Close to UNR! lots of natural light, amazing views, quiet location. This adorable condo features a spacious living room, dining area and open kitchen.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
Double Diamond
1 Unit Available
9900 Wilbur May
9900 Wilbur May Pkwy, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2091 sqft
This luxurious one-story, ground level condo is absolutely fabulous! It is located in the upscale community of Fleur De Lis, in South Reno. Fleur De Lis community is known for its picturesque setting and security.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Reno, NV

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Reno renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

