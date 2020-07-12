/
virginia footills
201 Apartments for rent in Virginia Footills, Reno, NV
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
78 Units Available
Harvest at Damonte Ranch
1851 Steamboat Pkwy, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,473
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,607
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,071
1397 sqft
This development features one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Residences offer amenities like stainless steel appliances, wood plank flooring, washers and dryers, and plenty of storage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1875 Sea Horse Rd Unit C
1875 Sea Horse Rd, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1840 sqft
Charming Three Bedrooms/Two and a Half Bathroom Townhouse in Reno. This 3 bedroom, 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10795 CORDERO
10795 Cordero Drive, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
2737 sqft
10795 CORDERO Available 08/01/20 10795 Cordero Dr - Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1840 Wind Ranch Road Unit C
1840 Wind Ranch Road, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1330 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 BED/ 2 BATH/ 1 CAR GARAGE.2ND FLOOR TOWN HOME WITH W/D IN DAMONTE RANCH - This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, town home with a 1 car garage is located in Damonte Ranch.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10100 TOLTEC CT.
10100 Toltec Court, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1950 sqft
10100 TOLTEC CT. Available 08/01/20 Newer Double Diamond Lennar Home at 10100 Toltec Ct - Beautiful home is the Juniper Model Floor Plan at 1950 square feet with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and 2 car garage.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
9717 Belville Drive
9717 Belville Drive, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2170 sqft
Looking for a modern, brand new home, look no further! The homeowner opted for quality upgrades moving away from the Lennar standards.
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
2011 Brittany Meadows Drive
2011 Brittany Meadows Drive, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1063 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in Damonte Ranch with gorgeous views of Mt. Rose! Will be available on or around August 1st. Rent is $1795, deposit $1895.
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
9720 Belville
9720 Belville Drive, Reno, NV
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2741 sqft
*** AVAILABLE JULY 16th *** New build last year, spacious property provides enough space for the whole family, 2714 Sf of living space. 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, upstairs loft, down stairs in-law suite, two car garage.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1885 Sea Horse Road
1885 Sea Horse Rd, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1309 sqft
Almost new 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in The Village at Damonte Ranch. Energy saving home includes 2x6 exterior walls, R-38 insulation in the ceiling and R-27 in the walls, low E vinyl frame windows & tankless water heater to name a few.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1985 Angel Ridge Drive
1985 Angel Ridge Drive, Reno, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2938 sqft
Beautiful well cared for home in Cyan subdivision. Popular open floor plan with great room/kitchen, perfect for entertaining. Kitchen has solid granite counter tops with beautiful glass back splash. Cabinets are solid wood, espresso finish.
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
1845 Braemore Drive
1845 Braemore Drive, Reno, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
3000 sqft
Damonte Ranch Villages Gated Community - Come take a look at this beautiful four bedroom, four and a half bathroom single family home.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
420 Alysheba Court
420 Alysheba Court, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1835 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
420 Alysheba Court - This exquisite 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Will be available approximately 4/08/2020. Rent is $1995, deposit is $2095. Located on a cul-de-sac with a park-like back yard, beautiful pond with lots of trees for privacy. Pavers patio.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1935 Sea Horse Rd. Unit A
1935 Sea Horse Rd, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1309 sqft
New and modern Damonte Ranch condo.
Results within 1 mile of Virginia Footills
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
38 Units Available
Inova
13963 S Virginia St Ste 902, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,350
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,445
1428 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
10482 Gold Trail Drive
10482 Gold Trail Drive, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1470 sqft
Beautiful Damonte Ranch 3 bed 2 bath home in a gated community that will include club house, gym,pool, and sauna. Close to hiking. Fully furnished home. 1 mature dog under 25lbs on owner approval. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator included.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
10407 Summershade Ln
10407 Summershade Lane, Reno, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2127 sqft
Wyndgate Village 4 bedroom 2.5 bath 2128 sqft - Wonderful 4 bedroom home with master on the main level and a large loft/family room upstairs. Master suite features large walk-in closet and garden tub.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13395 STONELAND DR.
13395 Stoneland Drive, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
3496 sqft
13395 STONELAND DR.
Results within 5 miles of Virginia Footills
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
28 Units Available
Veranda at the Park
950 Nutmeg Pl, Reno, NV
Studio
$829
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$999
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
875 sqft
Welcome home to Veranda at the Park. Conveniently located near a beautiful lush park and a short distance from shopping, restaurants, entertainment and more.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
34 Units Available
Azure by Oak Properties
550 Marina Gateway Drive, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,449
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1290 sqft
Welcome to Azure, featuring one of the largest and most luxurious grand resident community apartments in Sparks, NV! At 6,500 sq.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
8 Units Available
405 Grand Canyon
405 Grand Canyon Boulevard, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
773 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 405 Grand Canyon in Reno. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
20 Units Available
Lakeridge Living
6155 Plumas St, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to great schools, Highways 395 and 580 and Meadowood Mall. Park-like community with tennis court, parking and clubhouse. Units have patio/balcony, fireplace and in-home washer/dryer.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
8 Units Available
Waterfront at the Marina
375 Harbour Cove Drive, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,399
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1269 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts, but we are available to offer virtual tours and are accepting new leases for apartments.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
The Village at Iron Blossom
690 E Patriot Blvd, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,255
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with energy efficient appliances and walk-in closets. Tenants get access to a billiards room, barbecue area, and basketball court. Close to I-580. By Southwest Pavilion Shopping and numerous restaurants.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
11 Units Available
2300 West
2300 Harvard Way, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$999
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,654
1200 sqft
APARTMENTS FOR RENT IN RENO, NEVADA Welcome to 2300 West Apartments where you'll get to experience a relaxing style of living. Take joy in the quality, and spaciousness of our apartment homes.