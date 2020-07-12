143 Apartments for rent in Wells Avenue Neighborhood, Reno, NV
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
6 Units Available
Kirman Garden
444 Kirman Ave, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,050
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kirman Garden in Reno. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
8 Units Available
405 Grand Canyon
405 Grand Canyon Boulevard, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
773 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 405 Grand Canyon in Reno. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
612 Cheney St.
612 Cheney Street, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
810 sqft
612 Cheney St. Available 08/01/20 612 Cheney St. Reno, NV 89502 - $1150/mo KEY FEATURES Sq Footage: 810 sq. ft.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
230 Claremont Street #B
230 Claremont St, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
936 sqft
230 Claremont Street #B, Reno, NV 89502 - AVAILABLE NOW. MidTown Alert! Just off Wells, minutes to all MidTown has to offer. Ground floor apartment, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms with washer/dryer/refrigerator included.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
530 Grand Canyon Boulevard
530 Grand Canyon Boulevard, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
750 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in midtown ~~6 Month Lease~~ This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1217 Wilson Ave.
1217 Wilson Avenue, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1050 sqft
Central Reno 2 Bedroom Duplex Near VA Hospital - Central Reno duplex with wood laminate flooring throughout. Kitchen featuring an electric stove, microwave & fridge. Both bathrooms have stand-up showers. Washer & Dryer hook-ups in kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1060 Wilson C
1060 Wilson Avenue, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$825
508 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. Affordable? YEP! Quick access to Downtown/Midtown Reno? YEP! Partial utilities included? YEP! Hurry to see this 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 2nd floor apartment.
Last updated June 17 at 04:48pm
1 Unit Available
453 Roberts Street
453 Roberts Street, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$825
550 sqft
Cute, clean Apt. Near Mid-Town!!! In Alley, close to bus line, shopping & dining, 1 off street parking space, small private patio, central heat & air conditioning. Appliances include: Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator & stackable Washer/Dryer.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1135 Locust Street
1135 Locust Street, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
917 sqft
Remodeled 2bed 1bath near VA Hospital. Pet ok, W/D hookups, part util. - Remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home located one block from the VA Hospital and one block from Veteran's Elementary school.
Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
439 Wonder Street
439 Wonder Street, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$895
575 sqft
439 Wonder Street Available 04/04/20 Midtown Cottage with all the Privacy - Immaculate cottage with tons of privacy! Ready and in move-in condition. Close to shopping restaurants and bus route. 1 block from the VA hospital.
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
228 Stewart Street - A
228 Stewart Street, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$975
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently remolded units in beautiful condition. Your choice of upstairs or down stairs units. Located in one of the best ares of Mid-Town. You'll love it when you see it!! Includes an onsite laundry facility and off street parking.
Results within 1 mile of Wells Avenue Neighborhood
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
2300 West
2300 Harvard Way, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$999
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,654
1200 sqft
APARTMENTS FOR RENT IN RENO, NEVADA Welcome to 2300 West Apartments where you'll get to experience a relaxing style of living. Take joy in the quality, and spaciousness of our apartment homes.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
6 Units Available
503 MILL ST
503 Mill Street, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,050
550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 503 MILL ST in Reno. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Regency Park Apartments
3200 Lakeside Dr, Reno, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,075
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
870 sqft
Regency Park Apartments is a contemporary gated community, conveniently located in the midtown district of Reno, Nevada.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
3rd Street Flats
303 W 3rd St, Reno, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,580
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our Team is here for you! We are now open to the public, and In efforts of preventing the spread of COVID-19, we are offering individual, personalized touring options by appointment only.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
24 Units Available
ParcOne60
160 Sinclair St, Reno, NV
Studio
$899
306 sqft
1 Bedroom
$998
413 sqft
Formerly known as City Center Apartments! Exciting Renovations Coming Soon! Call now for details! Live in a prime location when you make City Center Apartments your home.
Verified
Last updated November 14 at 01:21am
2 Units Available
Riverside Park
14 South Park Street, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,043
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1020 sqft
Located on the beautiful Truckee Riverfront, our Reno NV apartments are conveniently located in Downtown Reno, centrally located to all of the area's most popular attractions.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
450 N. Arlington #1201
450 N Arlington Ave, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
833 sqft
450 N. Arlington #1201, Reno, NV 89503 - Available for immediate occupancy. Fresh, clean, light filled condo overlooking downtown Reno. 12th floor corner unit in the Belvedere.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1515 Riley Ave.
1515 Riley Avenue, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
1515 Riley Ave. Available 08/07/20 1515 Riley Ave.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
Siegel Suites - 7th Street
701 East 7th Street, Reno, NV
Studio
$1,253
280 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,253
560 sqft
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Studio Apartments in Reno! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $289.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
4 Units Available
Siegel Suites - El Cortez
239 West 2nd Street, Reno, NV
Studio
$949
180 sqft
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments in Reno! Historic Building! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $219.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
2209 Kietzke Lane
2209 Kietzke Ln, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1001 sqft
Two bedroom, two bath condo with fireplace and yard. Laundry area ready for your washer/dryer. Pets (small) on approval. Walk in closets. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2161 Yori Ave
2161 Yori Avenue, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Duplex in SE Reno. Single story brick units each with an attached single car garage and access into the kitchen. Enter into the living room.Two bedrooms are separated by a bath.Each apartment has a fenced back yard space.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
255 N. Sierra Street #708
255 North Sierra Street, Reno, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
810 sqft
7th Floor Montage - Live in Downtown Reno! - Living here can be like living on vacation every day! The association features: A swimming pool far above ground level A fitness center A parking garage Extra storage Gated, secure access to the