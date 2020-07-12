/
mae anne avenue
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:08 PM
175 Apartments for rent in Mae Anne Avenue, Reno, NV
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
8 Units Available
VIDA LUXURY LIVING
6900 Sharlands Avenue, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,425
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1303 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
15 Units Available
Vizcaya Hilltop Apartments
1350 Grand Summit Dr, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,321
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable apartments with garden tubs and fully equipped kitchens. Community includes an on-site dog park, pool, and clubhouse. Close to I-80. Near the green space at Rainbow Ridge Park.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1045 Ambassador Drive
1045 Ambassador Drive, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
900 sqft
1045 Ambassador Drive Available 08/01/20 1045 Ambassador Drive Reno, NV 89523 - $2100/mo KEY FEATURES Sq Footage: 900 sqft.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6022 Walnut Creek Road
6022 Walnut Creek Road, Reno, NV
Studio
$2,099
1560 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 0 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1268 Aristicon Drive
1268 Aristicon Drive, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1141 sqft
1268 Aristicon Drive Reno, NV 89523 - $2100/mo KEY FEATURES Year Built: 1991 Sq Footage: 1141 sqft.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
1786 Sierra Highlands Drive
1786 Sierra Highlands Drive, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1300 sqft
Spacious Northwest Reno Townhome Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,300 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 1 mile of Mae Anne Avenue
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
11 Units Available
Manzanita Gate Apartment Homes
2475 Robb Dr, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,301
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1104 sqft
Refined apartments with a ceramic tile entry, in-unit laundry, and mountain views. RV parking available. Enjoy access to the year-round resort-style spa. 24-hour fitness center available. Dine or shop at nearby McQueen Crossing. By I-80.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1501 Saturno Heights
1501 Saturno Heights Drive, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1270 sqft
Lovely Three Bedrooms/Two Bathroom Single family House in Northwest Reno This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1270 sq ft home has beautiful mountain views from the large fenced back yard.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1613 Ambassador Dr
1613 Ambassador Drive, Reno, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
1869 sqft
Available 07/21/20 Beautiful Four Bedrooms/Two Bathrooms Single family House in Reno.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2449 Bentley Drive
2449 Antero Drive, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1761 sqft
2449 Bentley Drive Available 07/17/20 COMING SOON Gorgeous NW Home with 3ish Bedrooms - This gorgeous NW home features 3 large bedrooms PLUS a bonus room that can easily be used as a 4th bedroom, an office, playroom or bonus room.
Last updated July 12 at 04:04pm
1 Unit Available
6365 Springwood Drive
6365 Springwood Drive, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1670 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 bed, 2 bath home in Northwest Reno. 3 Car garage. Homes comes with a washer, dryer & refrigerator. $1,995 a month with a $2,095 deposit. Sorry, NO pets.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2982 Regal Ct.
2982 Regal Court, Reno, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1837 sqft
2982 Regal Ct. Available 08/21/20 Amazing home off McCarran Blvd and Kings Row!!!! - Amazing 2 story home in North West Reno with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a 2 car garage has lots of beautiful executive upgrades.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3280 Green River Dr
3280 Green River Drive, Reno, NV
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
3091 sqft
West Reno 5 Bedroom Home with Landscaping Included - Spacious 5 bedroom 3 bath home with wood plank flooring through the home and tile in the kitchen, entry way and bathrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4034 Royal Sage Drive
4034 Royal Sage Drive, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1877 sqft
4034 Royal Sage Drive Available 07/15/20 Northwest Three Bedroom Home with Large Back Yard - This Northwest Reno home has three bedroom plus an office. Separate living and family rooms. Living room with high vaulted ceilings and a gas fire place.
Results within 5 miles of Mae Anne Avenue
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
43 Units Available
Onyx at 695
695 W 3rd Street, Reno, NV
Studio
$995
345 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Formerly known as Courtyard Centre Apartments! Exciting Renovations Coming Soon! Live close to the best of Reno at Courtyard Centre Apartments.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
6 Units Available
503 MILL ST
503 Mill Street, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,050
550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 503 MILL ST in Reno. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
6 Units Available
Kirman Garden
444 Kirman Ave, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,050
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kirman Garden in Reno. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
8 Units Available
405 Grand Canyon
405 Grand Canyon Boulevard, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
773 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 405 Grand Canyon in Reno. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
7 Units Available
Skyline Canyon
3300 Skyline Blvd, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,230
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1000 sqft
Welcome to Skyline Canyon If convenience and beauty are what you are looking for, Skyline Canyon Apartments is the community for you.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
2 Units Available
Regency Park Apartments
3200 Lakeside Dr, Reno, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,075
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
870 sqft
Regency Park Apartments is a contemporary gated community, conveniently located in the midtown district of Reno, Nevada.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
101 Arletta Street
101 Arletta Street, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
850 sqft
Beautifully located close to the river walk and Idlewild Park. Enjoy food truck Fridays and other river walk based events! New flooring, upgraded bathroom with two spacious bedrooms in a cozy complex. Rental qualifications: Proof of income 2.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
3rd Street Flats
303 W 3rd St, Reno, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,580
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our Team is here for you! We are now open to the public, and In efforts of preventing the spread of COVID-19, we are offering individual, personalized touring options by appointment only.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
24 Units Available
ParcOne60
160 Sinclair St, Reno, NV
Studio
$899
306 sqft
1 Bedroom
$998
413 sqft
Formerly known as City Center Apartments! Exciting Renovations Coming Soon! Call now for details! Live in a prime location when you make City Center Apartments your home.
Last updated November 14 at 01:21am
2 Units Available
Riverside Park
14 South Park Street, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,043
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1020 sqft
Located on the beautiful Truckee Riverfront, our Reno NV apartments are conveniently located in Downtown Reno, centrally located to all of the area's most popular attractions.