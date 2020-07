Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful, well maintained home near Aliante. This home features tile floor through out the downstairs. Granite counter tops in the kitchen with island. Comfortable great room downstairs plus separate office/den area. Second floor features three bedrooms including spacious master. Laundry room upstairs as well. From the second floor a staircase will take to a rooftop deck where you can sit back, relax and enjoy beautiful city views. Large, private backyard nicely landscaped. Attached two car garage with entry to home. Landscape maintenance is included in the rent.