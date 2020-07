Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill guest parking hot tub internet access online portal

Want less neighbors and no one living above you? Cottages apartments has large, one story rental homes with private backyards and washers and dryers inside every home. We are a beautifully landscaped, pet friendly community in a convenient location only minutes from Highway 95. Come enjoy the sparkling pool and unique single story living!