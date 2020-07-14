All apartments in Las Vegas
Wynn Palms Apartments

Open Now until 4pm
3800 Wynn Rd · (702) 710-0981
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3800 Wynn Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89103

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 756-822 · Avail. now

$865

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 756-815 · Avail. now

$865

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 756-514 · Avail. now

$865

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 756-819 · Avail. now

$970

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 880-612 · Avail. now

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 905 sqft

Unit 756-218 · Avail. now

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 905 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Wynn Palms Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cable included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
refrigerator
walk in closets
patio / balcony
bathtub
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
carport
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
internet cafe
online portal
playground
trash valet
Experience the ultimate Las Vegas lifestyle at Wynn Palms! Our community is conveniently close to The Strip, shopping, restaurants, and schools. Wanting a night out? We are within walking distance from The Palms, The Rio, and Gold Coast Casino. Wynn Palms offers a wide variety of luxuries for everyone, from those just starting out to those who are more settled and looking for a comfortable, friendly setting and atmosphere. Wynn Palms is in the center of it all! Our spacious one and two bedroom floor plans were designed for your satisfaction and feature the amenities you deserve. Our apartment homes have convenient storage rooms at your front door, fully-equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, patios or balconies, and spectacular views of the city! Wynn Palms combines quality and comfort for a place you’ll love to call home. Step outside your home and discover an array of premium community amenities. Soak up the sun by our shimmering swimming pool or host a barbecue for your friends and family. Our youngest residents will love the playground area. We welcome your pets so don't forget to bring them along. Take a look at our photo gallery or schedule a tour today and come home to the life you've been dreaming of at Wynn Palms.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Weight limit 25 lbs.
Parking Details: Carport: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Wynn Palms Apartments have any available units?
Wynn Palms Apartments has 6 units available starting at $865 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Wynn Palms Apartments have?
Some of Wynn Palms Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Wynn Palms Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Wynn Palms Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Wynn Palms Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Wynn Palms Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Wynn Palms Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Wynn Palms Apartments offers parking.
Does Wynn Palms Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Wynn Palms Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Wynn Palms Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Wynn Palms Apartments has a pool.
Does Wynn Palms Apartments have accessible units?
No, Wynn Palms Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Wynn Palms Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Wynn Palms Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.

