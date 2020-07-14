Wynn Palms Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly 24hr maintenance cable included

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal refrigerator walk in closets patio / balcony bathtub cable included carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven range Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center carport cc payments e-payments guest parking internet cafe online portal playground trash valet

Experience the ultimate Las Vegas lifestyle at Wynn Palms! Our community is conveniently close to The Strip, shopping, restaurants, and schools. Wanting a night out? We are within walking distance from The Palms, The Rio, and Gold Coast Casino. Wynn Palms offers a wide variety of luxuries for everyone, from those just starting out to those who are more settled and looking for a comfortable, friendly setting and atmosphere. Wynn Palms is in the center of it all! Our spacious one and two bedroom floor plans were designed for your satisfaction and feature the amenities you deserve. Our apartment homes have convenient storage rooms at your front door, fully-equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, patios or balconies, and spectacular views of the city! Wynn Palms combines quality and comfort for a place you’ll love to call home. Step outside your home and discover an array of premium community amenities. Soak up the sun by our shimmering swimming pool or host a barbecue for your friends and family. Our youngest residents will love the playground area. We welcome your pets so don't forget to bring them along. Take a look at our photo gallery or schedule a tour today and come home to the life you've been dreaming of at Wynn Palms.