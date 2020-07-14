Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park gym parking playground pool hot tub cats allowed 24hr maintenance business center carport internet access

When you live at Spectra at 4000 in Las Vegas, Nevada, the only thing better than going out on the town is staying in. Just steps from your private balcony, you'll find a resort-style swimming pool and indoor spa, a fitness center and a tranquil courtyard within our gated community. We offer one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with walk-in closets, full-size washers and dryers, covered parking, and a newly renovated playground. Spectra at 4000 is in the heart of northeast Las Vegas, minutes from I-15 and I-215, as well as Nellis Air Force Base. Dining options from around the globe are right in your backyard, and incomparable Las Vegas is waiting to entertain as soon as you step out the door. Your neighbors at Spectra at 4000 can’t wait to meet you! Se habla Espanol. Schedule your tour today.