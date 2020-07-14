All apartments in Las Vegas
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:58 AM

Spectra at 4000

4000 E Bonanza Rd · (702) 323-5551
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4000 E Bonanza Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89110

Price and availability

VERIFIED 38 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 121 · Avail. now

$960

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 267 · Avail. Sep 25

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 234 · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 227 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,140

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Spectra at 4000.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
business center
carport
internet access
When you live at Spectra at 4000 in Las Vegas, Nevada, the only thing better than going out on the town is staying in. Just steps from your private balcony, you'll find a resort-style swimming pool and indoor spa, a fitness center and a tranquil courtyard within our gated community. We offer one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with walk-in closets, full-size washers and dryers, covered parking, and a newly renovated playground. Spectra at 4000 is in the heart of northeast Las Vegas, minutes from I-15 and I-215, as well as Nellis Air Force Base. Dining options from around the globe are right in your backyard, and incomparable Las Vegas is waiting to entertain as soon as you step out the door. Your neighbors at Spectra at 4000 can’t wait to meet you! Se habla Espanol. Schedule your tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $300 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, pest control $2/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, exotic breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open lot, carport.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Spectra at 4000 have any available units?
Spectra at 4000 has 4 units available starting at $960 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Spectra at 4000 have?
Some of Spectra at 4000's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Spectra at 4000 currently offering any rent specials?
Spectra at 4000 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Spectra at 4000 pet-friendly?
Yes, Spectra at 4000 is pet friendly.
Does Spectra at 4000 offer parking?
Yes, Spectra at 4000 offers parking.
Does Spectra at 4000 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Spectra at 4000 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Spectra at 4000 have a pool?
Yes, Spectra at 4000 has a pool.
Does Spectra at 4000 have accessible units?
No, Spectra at 4000 does not have accessible units.
Does Spectra at 4000 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Spectra at 4000 has units with dishwashers.

