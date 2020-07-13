All apartments in Las Vegas
Spanish Oaks

2301 S Valley View Blvd · (702) 819-0237
Location

2301 S Valley View Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102
Rancho Oakey

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit G20 · Avail. Aug 17

$800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft

Unit G11 · Avail. Jul 21

$910

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft

Unit D05 · Avail. Jul 20

$910

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit D19 · Avail. Aug 7

$900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

Unit H12 · Avail. Aug 4

$910

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Spanish Oaks.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
24hr laundry
parking
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
game room
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
** During a recent resident survey, 9 out of 10 residents said that they would recommend our ConAm-managed community to family and friends! **** Spanish Oaks offers comfort, convenience and great value!

Spanish Oaks offers comfort, convenience and great value. Our one and two bedroom apartment homes are comfortable and spacious. Everything is nearby! Our great location is close to shopping, dining, and the Las Vegas Strip, with easy access to freeways and public transportation. Our community amenities include swimming pool, two spas, 24-hour on-site laundry center, fitness center, on-site maintenance, and resident events. We have extra storage units available for rent. Our professional team is ready to assist you with your needs. Send us an email or give us a call to schedule your personalized tour today. Welcome home to Spanish Oaks!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 150
fee: 150
Storage Details: Storage units: $35/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Spanish Oaks have any available units?
Spanish Oaks has 5 units available starting at $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Spanish Oaks have?
Some of Spanish Oaks's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Spanish Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Spanish Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Spanish Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Spanish Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Spanish Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Spanish Oaks offers parking.
Does Spanish Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, Spanish Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Spanish Oaks have a pool?
Yes, Spanish Oaks has a pool.
Does Spanish Oaks have accessible units?
No, Spanish Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does Spanish Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Spanish Oaks has units with dishwashers.
