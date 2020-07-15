Amenities
Welcome home to Roca Whitney Ranch Apartments in Las Vegas, Nevada. We are located on the border of Las Vegas and Whitney Ranch, next to Green Valley. We are just minutes from freeways, The Galleria Mall, Sunset Station, Ethel M Chocolate Factory, and Whitney Ranch Recreation Center. Come and enjoy all the venues this great city has to offer.
Roca Whitney Ranch Apartments provides a great combination of convenience, comfort, and value. We offer three truly unique floor plans, with one, two, and three bedrooms. Our community features outstanding home amenities including in-home washer and dryers, air conditioning, and large closets. After you have made a delicious meal with your well-equipped kitchen, relax on your private patio or balcony. And remember to bring your furry friends along because we know pets are family too. Our community amenities allow you to pamper yourself with the lifestyle you deserve. Relax by one of our swimming pools with spa and sun deck.
