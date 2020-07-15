All apartments in Las Vegas
Roca Whitney Ranch.
Roca Whitney Ranch
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:03 AM

Roca Whitney Ranch

5145 Rawhide St · (833) 910-1382
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Waived Admin & App Fees! Get $500 off move-in and your application fee back, upon approval! *Select residences, other lease terms required. Please contact us for details.
Location

5145 Rawhide St, Las Vegas, NV 89122
Whitney

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 349 · Avail. now

$1,014

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 238 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,028

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 260 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,028

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 265 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,257

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Roca Whitney Ranch.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
garage
media room
Welcome home to Roca Whitney Ranch Apartments in Las Vegas, Nevada. We are located on the border of Las Vegas and Whitney Ranch, next to Green Valley. We are just minutes from freeways, The Galleria Mall, Sunset Station, Ethel M Chocolate Factory, and Whitney Ranch Recreation Center. Come and enjoy all the venues this great city has to offer.

Roca Whitney Ranch Apartments provides a great combination of convenience, comfort, and value. We offer three truly unique floor plans, with one, two, and three bedrooms. Our community features outstanding home amenities including in-home washer and dryers, air conditioning, and large closets. After you have made a delicious meal with your well-equipped kitchen, relax on your private patio or balcony. And remember to bring your furry friends along because we know pets are family too. Our community amenities allow you to pamper yourself with the lifestyle you deserve. Relax by one of our swimming pools with spa and sun deck.

Get in on our fabulou

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 one-time fee
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Max weight 50 lbs each.
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Roca Whitney Ranch have any available units?
Roca Whitney Ranch has 9 units available starting at $1,014 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Roca Whitney Ranch have?
Some of Roca Whitney Ranch's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Roca Whitney Ranch currently offering any rent specials?
Roca Whitney Ranch is offering the following rent specials: Waived Admin & App Fees! Get $500 off move-in and your application fee back, upon approval! *Select residences, other lease terms required. Please contact us for details.
Is Roca Whitney Ranch pet-friendly?
Yes, Roca Whitney Ranch is pet friendly.
Does Roca Whitney Ranch offer parking?
Yes, Roca Whitney Ranch offers parking.
Does Roca Whitney Ranch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Roca Whitney Ranch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Roca Whitney Ranch have a pool?
Yes, Roca Whitney Ranch has a pool.
Does Roca Whitney Ranch have accessible units?
No, Roca Whitney Ranch does not have accessible units.
Does Roca Whitney Ranch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Roca Whitney Ranch has units with dishwashers.

