Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub internet access package receiving garage media room

Welcome home to Roca Whitney Ranch Apartments in Las Vegas, Nevada. We are located on the border of Las Vegas and Whitney Ranch, next to Green Valley. We are just minutes from freeways, The Galleria Mall, Sunset Station, Ethel M Chocolate Factory, and Whitney Ranch Recreation Center. Come and enjoy all the venues this great city has to offer.



Roca Whitney Ranch Apartments provides a great combination of convenience, comfort, and value. We offer three truly unique floor plans, with one, two, and three bedrooms. Our community features outstanding home amenities including in-home washer and dryers, air conditioning, and large closets. After you have made a delicious meal with your well-equipped kitchen, relax on your private patio or balcony. And remember to bring your furry friends along because we know pets are family too. Our community amenities allow you to pamper yourself with the lifestyle you deserve. Relax by one of our swimming pools with spa and sun deck.



Get in on our fabulou