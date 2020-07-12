/
/
/
gateway district
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:47 PM
343 Apartments for rent in Gateway District, Las Vegas, NV
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
115 West New York Avenue - 11
115 West New York Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$600
650 sqft
Well kept and managed 12 unit apartment building near the strip and downtown Las Vegas. The unit is located downstairs. Coin-operated laundry facility on site. Easy to apply at 702-783-7736
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1401 Casino Center
1401 S Casino Center Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$699
565 sqft
LOCATED CLOSE TO THE ARTS DISTRICT & THE STRIP. THE COMPLEX IS FULLY GATED WITH 2 GATES. COMPLETELY REFURBISHED WITH NEW LAMINATE FLOORING, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, CABINETS, WINDOWS, SINKS, FIXTURES, CEILING FAN & BLINDS.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
246 Philadelphia
246 W Philadelphia Ave, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$995
1764 sqft
LIVE ON THE FAMOUS LAS VEGAS STRIP BEHIND THE STRATOSPHERE HOTEL IN THIS COMPLETELY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM / 1 BATHROOM UNIT WITHIN A TRIPLEX. APPROX. 650 SF.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1808 Fairfield
1808 Fairfield Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$800
3827 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 1 bed 1 bath apartment in a gated complex. Fully upgrade contemporary style living with brand new bathroom upgrade. BRAND NEW stainless appliances, central air system, full alarm system ready, and etc.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
324 W Boston Ave #15
324 W Boston Ave, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$525
350 sqft
Nice clean studio, gated apartment with parking space,
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1520 S Casino Center Blvd
1520 South Casino Center Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,250
Art District - Property Id: 303686 Nice one bedroom unit. Gated parking and courtyard. Rent includes all utilities and WiFi. Call or text for viewing 7025455129 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
200 W. Sahara Ave. #905
200 West Sahara Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1233 sqft
Strip Views, 9th Floor at Allure! - Nicely upgraded Allure condominium located on the 9th floor and amazing Strip views! Condo features all wood flooring, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Gateway District
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
21 Units Available
Stax Studio
501 South 10th Street, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$899
285 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
We don’t just rent apartments, we create homes! From the moment you walk through the front doors of Stax Studios you will be part of a unique community.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
$
6 Units Available
Camino 2556
2556 Van Patten Street, Winchester, NV
1 Bedroom
$799
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$999
949 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Camino 2556 in Winchester. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Fremont9
901 Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$1,158
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,247
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,862
986 sqft
NOW OPEN! Visit our Leasing office for a tour today.Located in the heart of the quirky, vibrant goodness that is downtown Las Vegas, Fremont9 is an apartment community that knows how to work hard and play even harder.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 6 at 02:29pm
$
12 Units Available
Juhl
353 E Bonneville Ave, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1109 sqft
Fun, artistic and upscale. This community offers several floor plan options and is in the heart of Downtown Las Vegas. Pool, outdoor movie area and various ongoing events throughout the year.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 10 at 12:27am
25 Units Available
The Vine on 8th
811 E Bridger Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$899
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
385 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
496 sqft
Exciting Renovations Happening NOW! The VIne on 8th in Las Vegas Nevada, is central to the best of the city.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
The Neon Apartments
505 Desert Lane, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
715 sqft
A boutique development, this complex offers 44 creative units in the heart of the city. Close to amenities like The Garden, these units offer open floor plans, ample natural light and large storage closets.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
534 s 11th st
534 S 11th St, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Available 09/01/20 11th and Bonneville - Property Id: 319283 534 S 11th Street, 89101. 11th and Clark. Brand new luxury 2BR mini house with private backyard, washer dryer inside unit, covered parking, all utilities and WiFi included you pay power.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
421 S 13th St
421 South 13th Street, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$950
750 sqft
Casa del Oro - Property Id: 303666 Quiet 2 bedroom unit. Gated courtyard. Tenant pays power. Call me for a viewing 702-545-5129 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/303666 Property Id 303666 (RLNE5867799)
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2877 Paradise Rd #1004
2877 Paradise Road, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1845 sqft
FURNISHED LUXURY RENTAL at Turnberry Place! - FURNISHED LUXURY RENTAL at Turnberry Place! This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo on the 10th floor has amazing city and mountain views.
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
222 Karen Avenue Unit 3005
222 Karen Avenue, Winchester, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,875
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL ONE BEDROOM CONDO ON THE 30TH FLOOR WITH PANORAMIC VIEWS OF THE STRIP, MOUNTAINS, CITY LIGHTS AND GOLF COURSE!!! - Located in Turnberry Towers Includes a Guard Gated Community and Valet.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
353 East Bonneville Avenue
353 Bonneville Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$2,200
982 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location at JUHL's condominium in Downtown Las Vegas. Nice view with spacious balcony. Newly renovated with industrial style interior design. Wood laminate flooring all throughout the unit with white and concrete combination walls.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Siegel Suites - Charleston
401 East Charleston Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$993
286 sqft
Move In Today: Affordable, Furnished Studio Apartments Just Steps from the Famous Las Vegas Strip! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $229.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2700 S. Las Vegas Blvd #603
2700 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Winchester, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1345 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 BR LUXURY CONDO AT SKY LAS VEGAS ON THE 6TH FLOOR - LARGER 2 BR UNIT WITH MARBLE FLOORING AND EDGING THROUGHOUT* 2 BALCONIES WITH FABULOUS LAS VEGAS VIEWS!* CROWN MOLDING IN BEDROOMS* ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED* BREAKFAST BAR KITCHEN WITH
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
658 Tam O Shanter
658 Tam O Shanter, Winchester, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2160 sqft
GORGEOUS 3 BR TOWNHOME IN GUARD GATED LAS VEGAS COUNTRY CLUB AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN! MONTHLY RENT INCLUDES SEWER, TRASH AND QUARTERLY PEST SPRAY. STEPS AWAY FROM REFRESHING POOL. ABSOLUTE PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP!
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
1700 Rexford Drive
1700 Rexford Drive, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1108 sqft
Unit 108 2BR $1100 Virtual Tour: https://view.ricohtours.com/1fd5abd5-7abf-4bcb-a1a2-5d14e524d1e5/ Unit 202 2BR $1600 Virtual Tour: https://view.ricohtours.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
424 S 11th St
424 South 11th Street, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Available 08/01/20 13th and Clark - Property Id: 314147 Brand new luxury two bedroom mini house. Tenant pays power landlord pays water sewer trash and Wi-fi Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
150 Las Vegas Blvd N. Unit 803
150 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,800
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous Ogden Fully Furnished High End Rental Unit. - Highly upgraded, fully furnished unit at the Ogden Downtown. Unit comes with everything but your clothes. All utilties including Wifi and Cable/ Internet for a rental rate of $1950.