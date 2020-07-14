All apartments in Las Vegas
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:24 AM

Lofts at 7100

7100 Grand Montecito Pkwy · (725) 213-9264
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7100 Grand Montecito Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89149

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 2031 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 554 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 1087 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,065

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Unit 1062 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,135

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit 2034 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,135

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

See 13+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3099 · Avail. Sep 27

$1,375

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1248 sqft

Unit 1099 · Avail. Oct 19

$1,375

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1248 sqft

Unit 1029 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,490

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1248 sqft

See 20+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lofts at 7100.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
pool table
If you've been searching for a new quality of luxury Las Vegas living, your search ends with Lofts at 7100. A unique and inspired community of spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes, our pet-friendly community in the Centennial neighborhood of Las Vegas, NV, has everything you need to upgrade your daily life.<br><br>Our loft-style homes were designed to fit your modern lifestyle, offering you the comfort and convenience you deserve, with the Centennial Hills Park and Ride across the street for quick access to downtown or easy daily commuting. Ideally located near US-95 and I-215. When you live at Lofts at 7100, you can walk across the street for shopping and dining at the Centennial Center and easily head outdoors, whether you're going for a stroll around Mountain Ridge Park or making the quick drive to Floyd Lamb Park to really stretch your legs.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $39.50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Parking garage: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lofts at 7100 have any available units?
Lofts at 7100 has 40 units available starting at $1,065 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Lofts at 7100 have?
Some of Lofts at 7100's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lofts at 7100 currently offering any rent specials?
Lofts at 7100 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lofts at 7100 pet-friendly?
Yes, Lofts at 7100 is pet friendly.
Does Lofts at 7100 offer parking?
Yes, Lofts at 7100 offers parking.
Does Lofts at 7100 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lofts at 7100 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lofts at 7100 have a pool?
Yes, Lofts at 7100 has a pool.
Does Lofts at 7100 have accessible units?
Yes, Lofts at 7100 has accessible units.
Does Lofts at 7100 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lofts at 7100 has units with dishwashers.
