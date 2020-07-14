Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center carport cc payments clubhouse coffee bar dog park e-payments hot tub internet access internet cafe online portal pool table

If you've been searching for a new quality of luxury Las Vegas living, your search ends with Lofts at 7100. A unique and inspired community of spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes, our pet-friendly community in the Centennial neighborhood of Las Vegas, NV, has everything you need to upgrade your daily life.<br><br>Our loft-style homes were designed to fit your modern lifestyle, offering you the comfort and convenience you deserve, with the Centennial Hills Park and Ride across the street for quick access to downtown or easy daily commuting. Ideally located near US-95 and I-215. When you live at Lofts at 7100, you can walk across the street for shopping and dining at the Centennial Center and easily head outdoors, whether you're going for a stroll around Mountain Ridge Park or making the quick drive to Floyd Lamb Park to really stretch your legs.