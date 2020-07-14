All apartments in Las Vegas
Aya

3600 University Center Dr. · (702) 710-3513
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3600 University Center Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89169

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit C227 · Avail. Aug 13

$665

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 662 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit P409 · Avail. Aug 13

$760

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 909 sqft

Unit M179 · Avail. Jul 24

$810

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 864 sqft

Unit P443 · Avail. now

$820

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit M121 · Avail. Aug 20

$985

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Aya.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
courtyard
hot tub
online portal
Finding apartment home living in Las Vegas, Nevada has never been easier, thanks to AYA Apartments which now accepts Section 8 vouchers. This amazing community is perfectly located to have easy access to almost everything you need. We are conveniently located by Boulevard Mall, UNLV, Las Vegas Strip, fine dining experiences and more! AYA Apartments can be your gateway to fun and excitement in the fabulous city of Las Vegas.

AYA Apartments offers 4 different floor plans with your choice of studios, 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms layouts. Designed with your comfort and needs in mind, our apartment homes are sure to fit all of you and your family’s needs. Our apartments feature balcony or patios, walk-in closets, some paid utilities, apartment homes with views available, and so much more! Our commitment to your comfort and quality of life is second to none.

Great apartment home living doesn’t stop when you leave your front door. We have crafted our beautiful community to be surrounded by many ame

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed, 35 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Carport, visitor parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Aya have any available units?
Aya has 8 units available starting at $665 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Aya have?
Some of Aya's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Aya currently offering any rent specials?
Aya is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Aya pet-friendly?
Yes, Aya is pet friendly.
Does Aya offer parking?
Yes, Aya offers parking.
Does Aya have units with washers and dryers?
No, Aya does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Aya have a pool?
Yes, Aya has a pool.
Does Aya have accessible units?
No, Aya does not have accessible units.
Does Aya have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Aya has units with dishwashers.
