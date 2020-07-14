Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets bathtub oven range Property Amenities accepts section 8 basketball court business center clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill guest parking cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly carport courtyard hot tub online portal

Finding apartment home living in Las Vegas, Nevada has never been easier, thanks to AYA Apartments which now accepts Section 8 vouchers. This amazing community is perfectly located to have easy access to almost everything you need. We are conveniently located by Boulevard Mall, UNLV, Las Vegas Strip, fine dining experiences and more! AYA Apartments can be your gateway to fun and excitement in the fabulous city of Las Vegas.



AYA Apartments offers 4 different floor plans with your choice of studios, 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms layouts. Designed with your comfort and needs in mind, our apartment homes are sure to fit all of you and your family’s needs. Our apartments feature balcony or patios, walk-in closets, some paid utilities, apartment homes with views available, and so much more! Our commitment to your comfort and quality of life is second to none.



