916 CORAL ALOE

Amenities
TWO STORY 4 BR, 2.5 BA HOME IN CACTUS SPRINGS COMMUNITY - Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2.5
Rent: $1,425.00
Deposit: $1,425.00
Application Fee: $60.00/ Per Applicant (Non-refundable)
Non-refundable: cleaning fee: $300
Pet deposit: $300-500 (depending on weight of pet) IF APPROVED MUST PROVIDE PET INSURANCE
Square Footage: 1852
Tenant pays: Power, Cable, Phone, Water, Gas, Sewer, Trash
Trash & Sewer is to be paid along with rent ($40)
Lease Term: 1 year or 1 year +
Close to Public Transportation
Will check for credit score ( MIN 600+) also will be checking for eviction, collection on rental, criminal background
Must make 3x the rent after taxes
3 months paystubs or bank stmt is needed along with app
Must bring in copy of Social & ID
Tenant is responsible to verify all info
Please contact 702-672-2851 M-F 9am 5pm
(RLNE2439765)