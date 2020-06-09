All apartments in Las Vegas
Find more places like 916 CORAL ALOE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Las Vegas, NV
/
916 CORAL ALOE
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

916 CORAL ALOE

916 Coral Aloe Street · (702) 672-2851
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Las Vegas
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

916 Coral Aloe Street, Las Vegas, NV 89106

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 916 CORAL ALOE · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1852 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
basketball court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
TWO STORY 4 BR, 2.5 BA HOME IN CACTUS SPRINGS COMMUNITY - Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2.5
Rent: $1,425.00
Deposit: $1,425.00
Application Fee: $60.00/ Per Applicant (Non-refundable)
Non-refundable: cleaning fee: $300
Pet deposit: $300-500 (depending on weight of pet) IF APPROVED MUST PROVIDE PET INSURANCE
Square Footage: 1852
Tenant pays: Power, Cable, Phone, Water, Gas, Sewer, Trash
Trash & Sewer is to be paid along with rent ($40)
Lease Term: 1 year or 1 year +
Close to Public Transportation
Will check for credit score ( MIN 600+) also will be checking for eviction, collection on rental, criminal background
Must make 3x the rent after taxes
3 months paystubs or bank stmt is needed along with app
Must bring in copy of Social & ID
Tenant is responsible to verify all info
Please contact 702-672-2851 M-F 9am 5pm

(RLNE2439765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 CORAL ALOE have any available units?
916 CORAL ALOE has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
Is 916 CORAL ALOE currently offering any rent specials?
916 CORAL ALOE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 CORAL ALOE pet-friendly?
Yes, 916 CORAL ALOE is pet friendly.
Does 916 CORAL ALOE offer parking?
No, 916 CORAL ALOE does not offer parking.
Does 916 CORAL ALOE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 916 CORAL ALOE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 CORAL ALOE have a pool?
No, 916 CORAL ALOE does not have a pool.
Does 916 CORAL ALOE have accessible units?
No, 916 CORAL ALOE does not have accessible units.
Does 916 CORAL ALOE have units with dishwashers?
No, 916 CORAL ALOE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 916 CORAL ALOE have units with air conditioning?
No, 916 CORAL ALOE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 916 CORAL ALOE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Roca Whitney Ranch
5145 Rawhide St
Las Vegas, NV 89122
Sky Court Harbors at the Lakes
9025 W Desert Inn Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89117
Elysian at Flamingo
4150 S Hualapai Way
Las Vegas, NV 89147
KaktusLife
10650 Dean Martin Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89141
Summer Winds
2725 W Wigwam Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
Canyon Villas
650 S Town Center Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89144
Mountain Gate
9350 S Cimarron Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89178
Yardz on West Cheyenne
5507 W Cheyenne Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89108

Similar Pages

Las Vegas 1 BedroomsLas Vegas 2 Bedrooms
Las Vegas Apartments with PoolLas Vegas Dog Friendly Apartments
Las Vegas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Henderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira VillasDowntown Las VegasRancho Oakey
The Section SevenPeccole RanchWest Sahara
ProvidenceDesert Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Southern NevadaRoseman University of Health Sciences
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity