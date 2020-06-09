916 CORAL ALOE

Amenities

pet friendly basketball court

TWO STORY 4 BR, 2.5 BA HOME IN CACTUS SPRINGS COMMUNITY - Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.5

Rent: $1,425.00

Deposit: $1,425.00

Application Fee: $60.00/ Per Applicant (Non-refundable)

Non-refundable: cleaning fee: $300

Pet deposit: $300-500 (depending on weight of pet) IF APPROVED MUST PROVIDE PET INSURANCE

Square Footage: 1852

Tenant pays: Power, Cable, Phone, Water, Gas, Sewer, Trash

Trash & Sewer is to be paid along with rent ($40)

Lease Term: 1 year or 1 year +

Close to Public Transportation

Will check for credit score ( MIN 600+) also will be checking for eviction, collection on rental, criminal background

Must make 3x the rent after taxes

3 months paystubs or bank stmt is needed along with app

Must bring in copy of Social & ID

Tenant is responsible to verify all info

Please contact 702-672-2851 M-F 9am 5pm



