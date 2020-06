Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

4 Bedroom house located in the heart of Summerlin. Nice open floor plan, upgraded kitchen, huge backyard, den has been converted into the bedroom, which means there are 3 MASTER bedrooms! Backyard is beautifully landscaped and has lots of space for the whole family, including a ping pong table!