830 Picotte Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful and Pristine unit just ready for your personal belongings to Move in! Fully furnished tastefully with all appliances included. The kitchen is a Chefs dream come true offers stainless steel appliances, wine fridge, stunning cabinetry and granite counter tops. Tenant only needs personal items: Pots and Pans etc. Unit offers 2 large bedroom, one w/king size bed & other w/queen size bed, built in entertainment center w/ TV, 1 car garage just outside of unit, walking dist. to Down Town Summerlin, Red Rock Casino and so much more