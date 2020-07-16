All apartments in Las Vegas
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

830 Picotte Street

830 Picotte Street · No Longer Available
Location

830 Picotte Street, Las Vegas, NV 89144
Mira Villas

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful and Pristine unit just ready for your personal belongings to Move in! Fully furnished tastefully with all appliances included. The kitchen is a Chefs dream come true offers stainless steel appliances, wine fridge, stunning cabinetry and granite counter tops. Tenant only needs personal items: Pots and Pans etc. Unit offers 2 large bedroom, one w/king size bed & other w/queen size bed, built in entertainment center w/ TV, 1 car garage just outside of unit, walking dist. to Down Town Summerlin, Red Rock Casino and so much more

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 830 Picotte Street have any available units?
830 Picotte Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Las Vegas, NV.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 830 Picotte Street have?
Some of 830 Picotte Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 830 Picotte Street currently offering any rent specials?
830 Picotte Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 Picotte Street pet-friendly?
No, 830 Picotte Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Vegas.
Does 830 Picotte Street offer parking?
Yes, 830 Picotte Street offers parking.
Does 830 Picotte Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 830 Picotte Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 Picotte Street have a pool?
No, 830 Picotte Street does not have a pool.
Does 830 Picotte Street have accessible units?
No, 830 Picotte Street does not have accessible units.
Does 830 Picotte Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 830 Picotte Street has units with dishwashers.
