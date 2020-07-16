830 Picotte Street

Amenities
Beautiful and Pristine unit just ready for your personal belongings to Move in! Fully furnished tastefully with all appliances included. The kitchen is a Chefs dream come true offers stainless steel appliances, wine fridge, stunning cabinetry and granite counter tops. Tenant only needs personal items: Pots and Pans etc. Unit offers 2 large bedroom, one w/king size bed & other w/queen size bed, built in entertainment center w/ TV, 1 car garage just outside of unit, walking dist. to Down Town Summerlin, Red Rock Casino and so much more