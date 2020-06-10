825 Neil Armstrong Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

This three bedroom, two bathroom, two car garage home has been recently updated. Enjoy the open floor plan, walk in closets, fireplace, & office room. The large and lush backyard is perfect for entertaining. Washer, dryer, TV streaming services, WiFi and all other utilities are included in your monthly rent. Please call Housing Helpers of Las Vegas at 702.456.7368 or Hayley at 941.875.4723 for more information on this home or to hear about other properties available.

This three bedroom, two bathroom, two car garage home has been recently updated. Enjoy the open floor plan, walk in closets, fireplace, & office room. The large and lush backyard is perfect for entertaining. Washer, dryer, TV streaming services, WiFi and all other utilities are included in your monthly rent. Please call Housing Helpers of Las Vegas at 702.456.7368 or Hayley at 941.875.4723 for more information on this home or to hear about other properties available.