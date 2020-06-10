All apartments in Las Vegas
Last updated May 22 2020 at 12:23 AM

825 Neil Armstrong Street

825 Neil Armstrong Street · (941) 875-4723
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

825 Neil Armstrong Street, Las Vegas, NV 89145
Charleston Preservation West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 20

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
This three bedroom, two bathroom, two car garage home has been recently updated. Enjoy the open floor plan, walk in closets, fireplace, & office room. The large and lush backyard is perfect for entertaining. Washer, dryer, TV streaming services, WiFi and all other utilities are included in your monthly rent. Please call Housing Helpers of Las Vegas at 702.456.7368 or Hayley at 941.875.4723 for more information on this home or to hear about other properties available.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 Neil Armstrong Street have any available units?
825 Neil Armstrong Street has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 825 Neil Armstrong Street have?
Some of 825 Neil Armstrong Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 Neil Armstrong Street currently offering any rent specials?
825 Neil Armstrong Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 Neil Armstrong Street pet-friendly?
No, 825 Neil Armstrong Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Vegas.
Does 825 Neil Armstrong Street offer parking?
Yes, 825 Neil Armstrong Street does offer parking.
Does 825 Neil Armstrong Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 825 Neil Armstrong Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 Neil Armstrong Street have a pool?
No, 825 Neil Armstrong Street does not have a pool.
Does 825 Neil Armstrong Street have accessible units?
No, 825 Neil Armstrong Street does not have accessible units.
Does 825 Neil Armstrong Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 825 Neil Armstrong Street has units with dishwashers.
