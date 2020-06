Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Ready for move in! This charming single story is located in the Northwest in close proximity to a variety of shops & restaurants. Open floorplan with 3 Bedrooms and 2 baths, has both a formal living room and separate family room - brand new carpet & paint!!