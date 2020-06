Amenities

1 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM APARTMENT AVAILABLE FOR RENT !!! - Hi !!!!!!!!!!!!!



Thanks for looking !!!!!!!!!



Dont miss this !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



THIS UNIT IS IN MOVE IN CONDOTIONS !!!!!!!!!



This is a 1 bedrooms 1 Bathrooms apartment FULL TILE !!!

This very nice 1 bedroom apartment is available to move in NOW !!!



Include: washer and dryer, dishwasher, GAS stove and refrigerator... AND MUCH MORE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



Pets welcome



Community Features:



resort style, custom-designed swimming pool



Mature landscaping w/ park like settings



Zip code 89110



Neighborhood Features:



Golf course country club community (within 1mile)



Regal Village Square Movie Theater (1mile)



Wholefoods Market (1/2 mile)



Casinos (3 miles)



The Las Vegas Strip (8 miles) BEST DEAL deal on a 1 Bedroom apartment.



This location has everything you could want in walking distance....



