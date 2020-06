Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM FULLY FURNISHED-HOME IN SUN CITY SUMMERLIN, FEATURING AMAZING MOUNTAIN AND GOLF COURSE VIEWS, TILE AND CARPET FLOORING THROUGHOUT, FOUR T'VS, AN OFFICE AREA, AND ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. THIS IS A 55+ COMMUNITY WITH MANY AMENITIES, PROPERTY IS CLOSE TO SHOPPING CENTERS + RESTAURANTS+ MANY RECREATIONAL ACTIVITIES! There is an additional $45 per month for sewer/trash/credit reporting. Cable & internet not included.