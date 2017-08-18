2500 Charleville Ave Unit 102

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Charming Three Bed/Two Bath Single Family House in Las Vegas.



This 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit features 550 square feet of living space with a kitchen includes a gas range oven, dishwasher and microwave, and garbage disposal. This unit also includes air-conditioning, ceiling fan, washer and dryer, and a garage.



The unit is close to Ollie Detwiler Elementary School, West Preparatory Academy, Mario's Westside Market, Pearson Community Center and many more.



Property Address: 2500 Charleville Ave Apt 102, Las Vegas, Clark, Nevada, 89106.



Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.

1% Monthly Admin Fee.

Pet fees and restrictions apply - please inquire.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



