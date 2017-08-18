All apartments in Las Vegas
2500 Charleville Ave Unit 102

2500 Charleville Avenue · (833) 367-6963
Location

2500 Charleville Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89106

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1195 · Avail. now

$1,195

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1225 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Charming Three Bed/Two Bath Single Family House in Las Vegas.

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit features 550 square feet of living space with a kitchen includes a gas range oven, dishwasher and microwave, and garbage disposal. This unit also includes air-conditioning, ceiling fan, washer and dryer, and a garage.

The unit is close to Ollie Detwiler Elementary School, West Preparatory Academy, Mario's Westside Market, Pearson Community Center and many more.

Property Address: 2500 Charleville Ave Apt 102, Las Vegas, Clark, Nevada, 89106.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
Pet fees and restrictions apply - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (702) 800-5876.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5665818)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2500 Charleville Ave Unit 102 have any available units?
2500 Charleville Ave Unit 102 has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2500 Charleville Ave Unit 102 have?
Some of 2500 Charleville Ave Unit 102's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2500 Charleville Ave Unit 102 currently offering any rent specials?
2500 Charleville Ave Unit 102 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2500 Charleville Ave Unit 102 pet-friendly?
No, 2500 Charleville Ave Unit 102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Vegas.
Does 2500 Charleville Ave Unit 102 offer parking?
Yes, 2500 Charleville Ave Unit 102 does offer parking.
Does 2500 Charleville Ave Unit 102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2500 Charleville Ave Unit 102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2500 Charleville Ave Unit 102 have a pool?
No, 2500 Charleville Ave Unit 102 does not have a pool.
Does 2500 Charleville Ave Unit 102 have accessible units?
No, 2500 Charleville Ave Unit 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 2500 Charleville Ave Unit 102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2500 Charleville Ave Unit 102 has units with dishwashers.
