2500 Charleville Ave Unit 102

Amenities
Charming Three Bed/Two Bath Single Family House in Las Vegas.
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit features 550 square feet of living space with a kitchen includes a gas range oven, dishwasher and microwave, and garbage disposal. This unit also includes air-conditioning, ceiling fan, washer and dryer, and a garage.
The unit is close to Ollie Detwiler Elementary School, West Preparatory Academy, Mario's Westside Market, Pearson Community Center and many more.
Property Address: 2500 Charleville Ave Apt 102, Las Vegas, Clark, Nevada, 89106.
Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
Pet fees and restrictions apply - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (702) 800-5876.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
(RLNE5665818)