2200 S Fort Apache Rd Unit #1088.

A BEAUTIFULLY QUIET GUARD GATED COMMUNITY. DOWNSTAIRS UNIT, WITH 2 MASTER BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS! - GAS FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM. TILE AND CARPET FLOORING. BREAKFAST BAR IN KITCHEN. BOTH BEDROOMS HAVE WALK IN CLOSETS.



Qualifying: Please be aware that for any of our properties, you must make 3 times the rent in income, between yourself and anyone over the age of 18, living at the property. We also conduct a background, credit, rental and employment check, and require that you have no evictions and/or liens or judgments against you for non-payment of rent, or the owner may want a higher security deposit. Security deposits can be up to 3 times the rental amount, but usually are between 1.5 or 2 times greater.



Applying: To apply for this or any of our rental properties, please visit www.ssripm.com, select Apply for A Rental, and find the property you're interested in. All parties over the age of 18 must apply, and be on the lease. You will need to provide a copy of your driver's license, social security card, and three current pay stubs, or other proof of income. All information must be complete and accurate, in order for processing to occur.



Fees: Our application fees are $60 per adult over the age of 18, and all persons living at the property over that age must apply and be on the lease - no exceptions. We have a $295, one time, non-refundable registration fee and $35 monthly charge for sewer and trash with all of our properties, to be paid prior to or on the day of occupancy. Our office also will assess a $250 non-refundable pet deposit, per pet.



Pet & Renter's Insurance Policy: The following breeds/mixes are considered viscous breeds, and will not be accepted under our guidelines, unless proper documentation of obedience/training school is provided, as well as a previous landlord verification of the animal not being an issue: German Shepherd, Doberman, Pitbull, Chow, and/or Rottweiler. Tenant will also be required to add their pets to their renter's insurance policy, as well as provide proof of such, prior to keys being released.



Silver State Realty & Investments reserves the right to process multiple applications for a property. By applying the applicant(s) fully understand that multiple applications can be processed and that application fee refunds will not be provided under any circumstances if ones application is not approved.



