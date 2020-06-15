2001 Quarry Ridge Street - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access tennis court

Beautifully designed home in a southwest Las Vegas gated community. All utilities, cable TV, and WiFi are included with monthly rent. Enjoy the modern touches in this spacious two bedroom two bath home with attached two car garage. The unit is clean, nicely decorated, and the perfect place to stay while in Las Vegas. Easy access to the freeway, and nearby shopping and dining options. The community includes a community pool and fitness center all on the Greenbelt. Please call Housing Helpers of Las Vegas at 702.456.7368 or Hayley at 941.875.4723 for more information on this home or to hear about other properties available.

Beautifully designed home in a southwest Las Vegas gated community. All utilities, cable TV, and WiFi are included with monthly rent. Enjoy the modern touches in this spacious two bedroom two bath home with attached two car garage. The unit is clean, nicely decorated, and the perfect place to stay while in Las Vegas. Easy access to the freeway, and nearby shopping and dining options. The community includes a community pool and fitness center all on the Greenbelt. Please call Housing Helpers of Las Vegas at 702.456.7368 or Hayley at 941.875.4723 for more information on this home or to hear about other properties available.