All apartments in Las Vegas
Find more places like 2001 Quarry Ridge Street - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Las Vegas, NV
/
2001 Quarry Ridge Street - 1
Last updated May 19 2020 at 10:24 PM

2001 Quarry Ridge Street - 1

2001 Quarry Ridge Street · (941) 875-4723
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Las Vegas
See all
Peccole Ranch
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2001 Quarry Ridge Street, Las Vegas, NV 89117
Peccole Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1140 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Beautifully designed home in a southwest Las Vegas gated community. All utilities, cable TV, and WiFi are included with monthly rent. Enjoy the modern touches in this spacious two bedroom two bath home with attached two car garage. The unit is clean, nicely decorated, and the perfect place to stay while in Las Vegas. Easy access to the freeway, and nearby shopping and dining options. The community includes a community pool and fitness center all on the Greenbelt. Please call Housing Helpers of Las Vegas at 702.456.7368 or Hayley at 941.875.4723 for more information on this home or to hear about other properties available.
Beautifully designed home in a southwest Las Vegas gated community. All utilities, cable TV, and WiFi are included with monthly rent. Enjoy the modern touches in this spacious two bedroom two bath home with attached two car garage. The unit is clean, nicely decorated, and the perfect place to stay while in Las Vegas. Easy access to the freeway, and nearby shopping and dining options. The community includes a community pool and fitness center all on the Greenbelt. Please call Housing Helpers of Las Vegas at 702.456.7368 or Hayley at 941.875.4723 for more information on this home or to hear about other properties available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 Quarry Ridge Street - 1 have any available units?
2001 Quarry Ridge Street - 1 has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2001 Quarry Ridge Street - 1 have?
Some of 2001 Quarry Ridge Street - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2001 Quarry Ridge Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2001 Quarry Ridge Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 Quarry Ridge Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2001 Quarry Ridge Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Vegas.
Does 2001 Quarry Ridge Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2001 Quarry Ridge Street - 1 does offer parking.
Does 2001 Quarry Ridge Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2001 Quarry Ridge Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 Quarry Ridge Street - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 2001 Quarry Ridge Street - 1 has a pool.
Does 2001 Quarry Ridge Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2001 Quarry Ridge Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 Quarry Ridge Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2001 Quarry Ridge Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2001 Quarry Ridge Street - 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fremont9
901 Fremont St
Las Vegas, NV 89101
Esplanade
8777 W Maule Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89148
Wyandotte Apartment Homes
2629 Wyandotte St
Las Vegas, NV 89102
Cimarron Apartments
8301 W Flamingo Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89147
Fifteen Fifty
1550 E Harmon Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89119
Desert Meadows
9655 Ensworth St
Las Vegas, NV 89123
Canyon Villas
650 S Town Center Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89144
Element
8450 W Charleston Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89117

Similar Pages

Las Vegas 1 BedroomsLas Vegas 2 Bedrooms
Las Vegas Apartments with PoolLas Vegas Dog Friendly Apartments
Las Vegas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Henderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira VillasDowntown Las VegasRancho Oakey
The Section SevenPeccole RanchWest Sahara
ProvidenceDesert Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Southern NevadaRoseman University of Health Sciences
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity