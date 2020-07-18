Rent Calculator
Home
/
Las Vegas, NV
/
137 15th Street
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM
137 15th Street
137 South 15th Street
No Longer Available
Location
137 South 15th Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101
Downtown Las Vegas
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
COZY 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM, 2ND STORY UNIT LOCATED WITH IN A FOURPLEX. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, TILE AND WOOD LIKE LAMINATE THROUGHOUT.ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. WASHER AND DRYER LOCATED ON PROPERTY.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 137 15th Street have any available units?
137 15th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Las Vegas, NV
.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Las Vegas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 137 15th Street have?
Some of 137 15th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 137 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
137 15th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 15th Street pet-friendly?
No, 137 15th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Las Vegas
.
Does 137 15th Street offer parking?
No, 137 15th Street does not offer parking.
Does 137 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 137 15th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 15th Street have a pool?
No, 137 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 137 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 137 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 137 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 137 15th Street has units with dishwashers.
