Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub cable included carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center carport clubhouse coffee bar conference room fire pit game room hot tub internet access pool table

It is time to relax into the exhilarating lifestyle of Imagine. Experience a Las Vegas apartment community designed to provide the very best in elegant living. With lush and thoughtfully landscaped grounds, inviting common areas for casual gatherings and social events, plus on-site services that ensure an element of convenience in your every day.