Apartment List
/
NV
/
pahrump
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:56 AM

17 Apartments for rent in Pahrump, NV with garage

Pahrump apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5161 La Terra Ave
5161 La Terra Avenue, Pahrump, NV
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2676 sqft
MOUNTAIN FALLS - La Terra Ave.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1251 Bourbon St. B
1251 Bourbon Street, Pahrump, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1732 sqft
Beautiful home backs to Discovery Park - Property Id: 259649 2 Car Garage 1732 SF Single Story Fenced backyard. Open floor plan with high ceilings-and lots of windows facing Discovery Park.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1671 E Gamebird Rd
1671 East Gamebird Road, Pahrump, NV
1 Bedroom
$850
624 sqft
GAMEBIRD SUB - Gamebird Rd. - Property Id: 299727 **VERY CUTE **CENTRALLY LOCATED **FULLY FENCED **Water & Sewer included - WELL WATER Pahrump Nevada Rental: GAMEBIRD Subdivision Gambird Rd. Homestead & Gamebird Rd.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1780 Geronimo
1780 Geronimo Street, Pahrump, NV
2 Bedrooms
$900
2454 sqft
Great location, centrally located near Ian Deutch Park. This unit has a nice kitchen with plenty of cabinets, spacious dining area, large bedrooms and fenced yard. EACH UNIT IS 1,227 SQ FT

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1100 Horn
1100 Horn Road, Pahrump, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
960 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath home on a fenced acre, carport, man cave or 1 car garage. Fully rehabbed wit hnew paint and floors through out. Covered porches and mature trees.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5081 Valero
5081 North Valero Court, Pahrump, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1652 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home nestled in charming community on north end of town. Great open floor-plan, has family room and living room with built in entertainment center. Split floor-plan, Master has walk in and double sinks in bath, standing shower.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4900 Pacini
4900 Pacini Street, Pahrump, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2245 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home in Mountain Falls. Rent includes front yard landscaping. Pets considered with $500 deposit.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3521 South Homestead Road
3521 Homestead Road, Pahrump, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1574 sqft
Single story home with 3 bed/2/bath and 2 car garage all on an acre of land. Fully fenced with two ingress/egress gates. Ceramic tile throughout. Landlord intends to grade lot, add some landscape rock and paint the eaves.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1900 Burgundy
1900 Burgundy Street, Pahrump, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2138 sqft
Large 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with den and wood burning fireplace in the beautiful winery area. 3 car garage. Comes with all appliances. Pets OK with approval. No sec 8

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4701 Honey Locust
4701 Honey Locust Drive, Pahrump, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1756 sqft
Nice rental home. Laminate flooring throughout. Large yard with RV gates. 3 Bedrooms, 2 bath, open floor plan. Center island kitchen. Master separate from other bedrooms. Large yard. RV gates. Large 2 car garage. In Artesia with walking parks.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5161 East LA TERRA
5161 La Terra Ave, Pahrump, NV
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2676 sqft
Gorgeous 5 bedroom home in the beautiful mountain falls golf estates. This home boasts brand new wood flooring throughout, 2 master suites, and 3.5 baths. 3 car attached gargae. fireplace in living room. Built in desk.

1 of 14

Last updated April 10 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
5211 South Plantation Street
5211 South Plantation Street, Pahrump, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1741 sqft
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1741; Parking: 1 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $1300.00; IMRID23738

1 of 27

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
3550 Underbrush
3550 Underbrush Avenue, Pahrump, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1935 sqft
Beautiful one story simi-custom home built by Shadow Mountain Construction. 3 Bed/2 Bath/ 3 Car Garage on 1.1 acre lot, back yard fully fenced, RV Gate, view 3-D tour to get a feel for the home. Amazing Pahrump rental.

1 of 26

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
3551 Mallard
3551 Mallard Avenue, Pahrump, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2672 sqft
Absolutely stunning home on south end, Gorgeous columns upon entry, large stone fireplace, and split floor-plan. Huge kitchen with large island, walk in pantry, built in ovens, and gas cook-top.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5747 East JABORONDI
5747 East Jaborandi Avenue, Pahrump, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2518 sqft
Fully furnished. Turn key with all appliances, linens, dishes, pots and pans etc. Just bring your clothes. Corporate style rental. On the Mountain Falls golf course with one of the best views on the course. Open floor plan.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3813 East GARFIELD
3813 E Garfield Dr, Pahrump, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
So elegant, this is such a nice rental, fabulous backyard & patio - great for BBQ's & coffee. Lots of tile and other upgrades make this a fantastic home. Home has 2 bedrooms & den with glass french doors - perfect home office.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:20pm
1 Unit Available
3602 Malheur Avenue
3602 E Malheur Ave, Pahrump, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1750 sqft
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1750; Parking: 3 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $1695.00; IMRID18918
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Pahrump, NV

Pahrump apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Pahrump 3 BedroomsPahrump Apartments with Garage
Pahrump Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVParadise, NV
Spring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NVEnterprise, NV
Summerlin South, NVWinchester, NV

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada