Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:27 AM

208 Apartments for rent in Boulder City, NV with garage

Boulder City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
894 JERI Lane
894 Jeri Lane, Boulder City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1288 sqft
This is a FULLY FURNISHED AND ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED SHORT TERM (1 MONTH MIN RENTAL) This house is loaded with upgrades and options.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
699 BAYVIEW Drive
699 Bay View Dr, Boulder City, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1348 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 BED 2 BATH WITH PARTIAL LAKE AND MOUNTAIN VIEWS. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS KITCHEN. A MUST SEE. PARTIAL FURNISHED. RENT WITH OR WITH OUT FURNITURE. 2 CAR SHARED GARAGE.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
1544 Mancha Drive
1544 Mancha Drive, Boulder City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3098 sqft
Golf front property with unique golf course entrance. Large kitchen with granite countertop. Every bedroom has its own bathroom access plus extra bath for pool users.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Highland Hills
8 Units Available
Madison at Black Mountain
640 E Horizon Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$981
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,131
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1155 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a clubhouse, fitness center and pool/lounge area in their free time. The Las Vegas Strip and I-515 are both short drives away. Apartments are renovated and have wood cabinetry.

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Paradise Hills
1 Unit Available
1059 Desert Olive Court
1059 Deserrt Olive Court, Henderson, NV
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,445
2986 sqft
Available Now - Renters Warehouse Presents this beautiful Pool Home Located in Henderson.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Mission Hills
1 Unit Available
1089 PARADISE COACH Drive
1089 Paradise Coach Drive, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1337 sqft
Marvelous 3 bedroom home nestled in a quiet gated community near access and schools. Come take a look today! LOW UPKEEP BACKYARD WITH SOME ARTIFICIAL GRASS, pets are considered. BEAUTIFUL TILE IN KITCHEN AND BATH AREAS. BRAND NEW CARPET.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
River Mountain
1 Unit Available
1185 Kiamichi Court
1185 Kiamichi Ct, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1832 sqft
VIRTUAL/FACETIME AND PRIVATE TOURS available by appointment utilizing COVID-19 protocols. Brand New Union Trails Townhome. 2 Story, 3 bedroom, sparkly new kitchen appliances, granite counter tops, and much more.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Paradise Hills
1 Unit Available
1022 SWINGLINE Street
1022 Swingline Street, Henderson, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2444 sqft
2 story home with 4 bedrooms, 1 bed/bath downstairs, large upstairs loft area, tile and carpet floors, open family room and kitchen, island, spacious master bedroom with walk in closet, neutral colors, desert landscaping and no backyard landscaping,

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Paradise Hills
1 Unit Available
712 Jane Eyre
712 Jane Eyre Place, Henderson, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2263 sqft
"Palm Hills" Wow guard gated community with private park. This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and additional quest bathroom.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Highland Hills
1 Unit Available
609 Blackridge
609 Blackridge Road, Henderson, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1284 sqft
Come see this cozy Henderson home located just off the US 95 Freeway and Horizon Dr. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths with a pool. 2 car garage. Upgraded interior. Large backyard. Pool service is included with rent. The owner will provide appliances upon request.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
River Mountain
1 Unit Available
1620 Clint Canyon
1620 Clint Canyon Drive, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1079 sqft
You have to see this place. Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms with a 1 car garage.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Paradise Hills
1 Unit Available
167 DESERT POND Avenue
167 Desert Pond Avenue, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1577 sqft
Charming home in gated community which features a community pool. Fantastic entry with large living space that opens up to kitchen. Fantastic kitchen with solid counter tops, large pantry and lovely dining/nook area.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
River Mountain
1 Unit Available
2237 Mundare Drive
2237 Mundare Drive, Henderson, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,220
2433 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM + LOFT HOME IN HENDERSON! HUGE KITCHEN ISLAND W/STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES, HICKORY CABINETS W/SOFT-CLOSE DOORS & DRAWERS. GORGEOUS GRANITE COUNTERS IN KITCHEN/BATHS. WASHER & DRYER. ALL TILE DOWNSTAIRS.

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Paradise Hills
1 Unit Available
1058 Plentywood Plaza
1058 Plentywood Place, Henderson, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2368 sqft
Renters Warehouse presents New Flooring, Fresh paint and more in this spacious Two-story home with a 3 car garage 4 bedrooms (( 1 bedroom and full bath downstairs)) 3 baths, granite counter tops, gorgeous black cabinets, large island and stainless

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
River Mountain
1 Unit Available
730 GOSHAWK Street
730 Goshawk St, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1431 sqft
GREAT 3 BD/2BA HOME - FRESHLY PAINTED. ALL WOOD BLINDS DOWNSTAIRS AND NEW MINI BLINDS UPSTAIRS. HUGE BACKYARD WITH 2 CAR GARAGE. GREAT LOCATION!!

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Paradise Hills
1 Unit Available
847 Rusty Anchor Way
847 Rusty Anchor Way, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1668 sqft
3 BEDROOM ONE STORY PALM CANYON HOME IN HENDERSON! - SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM SINGLE STORY HOME IN PALM CANYON* 3RD BEDROOM CAN BE USED AS OFFICE OR DEN* VAULTED CEILINGS* BREAKFAST BAR KITCHEN* 2 WAY FIREPLACE* SEPARATE SHOWER AND TUB IN MASTER BATH*

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Mission Hills
1 Unit Available
1143 GRASS POND Place
1143 Grass Pond Place, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wow*Beautiful Unit*Newer Laminate Flooring*Custom Paint*All Appliances*Living area is above attached garage with entry downstairs*Open Floor Plan*Ceiling Fans*Corian Counters*High Ceilings*French Doors to Balcony off Dining Room*Add $16 to rent to
Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
McCullough Hills
9 Units Available
Allegro at La Entrada by Mark-Taylor
951 Las Palmas Entrada Ave, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,100
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1339 sqft
Boasting a 24-hour gym, business center and garage parking, this community is only a short drive from Acacia Park and Interstate 215. Indoors, residents enjoy walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and either a balcony or patio.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Silverado Ranch
30 Units Available
Dune
3080 Saint Rose Pkwy, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,133
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,593
1390 sqft
Luxurious apartments featuring dark wood cabinets, quartz countertops, and bathrooms with large soaking tubs and dual vanities. Close to fine dining, golfing and Las Vegas nightlife.
Last updated June 14 at 06:45am
$
Gibson Springs
32 Units Available
Cornerstone Park
210 Quest Park St, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,166
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Cornerstone Park Apartments in Henderson, NV! Situated in a beautiful landscape, with endless opportunities for outdoor exploration, our Henderson apartments bring you to the hub of work, and play.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Green Valley Ranch
29 Units Available
Elysian at the District
2151 Village Walk Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,290
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1410 sqft
Luxury Vegas apartment community located right between the Strip and the desert. Multi-floored apartments with one-, two- or three-bedroom units. Modern, designer features and private balconies.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
17 Units Available
The Well
1050 Wellness Pl, Henderson, NV
Studio
$975
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$998
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1016 sqft
The Well, a brand new apartment community in Henderson, Nevada, offers a home and a lifestyle centered around you. LIVE WELL with thoughtful details such as quartz counters and large windows to let light in.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Gibson Springs
27 Units Available
Dream
1005 Wigwam Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,112
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1390 sqft
Luxury community with contemporary amenities right near Henderson shops and restaurants. Eco-friendly design, on-site pool and sundeck, clubhouse and a fitness center. High-end finishes throughout. Lots of windows with fantastic views.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Gibson Springs
24 Units Available
Elysian at Stone Lake
1445 Stone Lake Cove Avenue, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,202
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,936
1567 sqft
Great location in the heart of Cornerstone Park. Units include stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and an ice maker. Community offers pool, yoga, trash valet, fire pit, guest parking and bocce court.
City Guide for Boulder City, NV

The Hoover Dam is located at the southern tip of Lake Mead, in Boulder City, where the Colorado River is briefly tamed and turned into hydroelectric power. The dam was created in 1936 and named after President Herbert Hoover, though it was originally known as Boulder Dam.

Don't let its proximity to Las Vegas fool you, there is a whole lot more going on in Boulder City than gambling and showgirls. In fact, this city below Sin City is all about outdoor adventures as opposed to indoor neon lighting. Between Lake Mead, Mt. Wilson and the famous Hoover Dam, you'll be hard pressed to remember there's another recreational powerhouse nearby at all. Still, having Las Vegas close does mean fine dining, entertaining shows, and both luxury and outlet retail are just a stone's throw away. So, whether you're desirous of velvet ropes or rock climbing, vodka shots or houseboats, Boulder City has it all and more. And by more, we mean it has affordable living and spacious lots. You can bet this place has everything you want. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Boulder City, NV

Boulder City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

