Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:04 AM

349 Apartments for rent in Summerlin South, NV with garage

Summerlin South apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Mira Villas
67 Units Available
Tanager
2375 Spruce Goose St, Summerlin South, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,460
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1178 sqft
ELEVATED URBAN LIVINGWe offer unique features with luxe-inspired finishes and rich details to fully enrich your living experience. Enjoy the amenities and lifestyle that come with a rental without worrying about maintenance and upkeep.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Mira Villas
4 Units Available
Madera
2600 S Town Center Dr, Summerlin South, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,537
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1335 sqft
Located off West Sahara Avenue near Summerlin Centre Community Park. Community amenities include a fitness center, gated entry, and clubhouse. Residences feature high ceilings, upscale bathrooms and a patio or balcony.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
15 Tapadero
15 Tapadero Lane, Summerlin South, NV
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
4131 sqft
Incredible Ridges OPPORTUNITY! 4300+ Sq. Ft. Single story on .43 Acre Cul-de-sac lot. Huge Yard with magnificent mature landscaping, incredible privacy, and gorgeous Pool /spa.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Siena
1 Unit Available
10537 SOPRA CT
10537 Sopra Court, Summerlin South, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1603 sqft
10537 SOPRA CT Available 07/01/20 *COMING SOON* 2 BED/2 BATH HOME IN A 55+ COMMUNITY! - WELCOME TO 10537 SOPRA CT! THIS LOVELY 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IS LOCATED IN A GUARD GATED 55+ COMMUNITY.

1 of 63

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11723 GLOWING SUNSET LANE
11723 Glowing Sunset Lane, Summerlin South, NV
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$6,995
4443 sqft
*MOVE IN SPECIAL* RED ROCK COUNTRY CLUB ON GOLF COURSE! MOUNTAIN VIEWS! - *2 WEEK FREE MOVE IN SPECIAL WITH 12 MONTH LEASE* INCREDIBLE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED 5BD/4.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
11251 Hidden Peak Ave Apt 207 Apt 207
11251 Hidden Peak Ave, Summerlin South, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1342 sqft
Elegant Two Bedrooms/Two and a Half Bathrooms Single Family House in Beautiful Las Vegas This 2 bedroom, 2.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mira Villas
1 Unit Available
2198 Cast Pebble Dr
2198 Cast Pebble Drive, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1949 sqft
Summerlin House in Beautiful Neighborhood - Beautiful modern spacious home in a highly sought after spot in the heart of Summerlin near Sahara and Charleston.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Mira Villas
1 Unit Available
10565 BROADHEAD Court
10565 Broadhead Court, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1248 sqft
GORGEOUS SINGLE STORY SECLUDED IN SUMMERLIN NEAR NEW MALL* CHEF'S DELIGHT -GOURMET KITCHEN WITH TOP OF THE LINE STAINLESS STEEL APLLIANCES INCLUDING WINE FRIDGE * SLAB GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND CUSTOM CABINETS * LIVING ROOM WITH DOUBLE CEILING FANS

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1951 Granemore
1951 South Granemore Street, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1791 sqft
Walking distance to Downtown Summerlin. West Park Community pool + spas. Fabulous 3-story home with BR and full bath featuring tub/shower. Upgraded flooring throughout. Balcony upstairs with patio downstairs.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
11478 Ogden Mills
11478 Ogden Mills Drive, Summerlin South, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1489 sqft
RENOVATED TOWNHOUSE MINUTES AWAY FROM DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN SHOWS LIKE NEW! Dual master bedrooms (on separate floors). Spacious living area with volume ceilings. Freshly painted throughout. New carpet, stone and wood floors. Stainless steel appliances.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
11305 Gravitation Drive
11305 Gravitation Dr, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2294 sqft
Take advantage of this opportunity to live in a newly built modern William Lyon Affinity Townhome located right off of the 215 freeway in the heart of Summerlin & conveniently next to Downtown Summerlin! Quartz counters & S/S appliances in the

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Mira Villas
1 Unit Available
3622 Red Fir
3622 Red Fir Street, Summerlin South, NV
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3723 sqft
THANK YOU FOR SHOWING THIS FABULOUS HOMES SUMMERLIN 5 BEDROOM STUNNER! HOME FEATURES LIVING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM, SPACIOUS UPSTAIRS LOFT, MASTER FEATURES STEAM SHOWER AND SITTING ROOM, 2 W/I CLOSETS, CEILING FANS IN EVERY ROOM AND MUCH MORE!! MINUTES

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1870 GRANEMORE Street
1870 South Granemore Street, Summerlin South, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1791 sqft
MOVE-IN READY UPGRADED HOME W/IN WALKING DISTANCE OF DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN. CAN BE LEASED W/OUT FURNITURE FOR $2000/MO. FLOORING ON FIRST TWO FLOORS IS TILE OR WOOD LAMINATE.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Mira Villas
1 Unit Available
10473 Mission Park
10473 Mission Park Avenue, Summerlin South, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1328 sqft
Desirable single story in the gated comm. of Parkside at Summerlin Centre. This 2/2 plus den home boasts 1328 sq ft.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Mira Villas
1 Unit Available
10784 ROYAL JASMINE Lane
10784 Royal Jasmine Lane, Summerlin South, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2056 sqft
Summerlin beauty! This must see home includes custom 2 tone paint, laminate wood and tile flooring in living areas plus ceiling fans for these warm summer days.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Mira Villas
1 Unit Available
2666 Heathrow
2666 Heathrow Street, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1178 sqft
SUMMERLIN! 3 BEDS, 2.5 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE. NEUTRAL TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT 1ST FLOOR, NEWER PAINT T/O, NEWER CARPET UP. KITCHEN OPEN TO LIVING/DINING AREAS. KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF COUNTER SPACE, CABINETS & BUILT IN MICROWAVE.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
11230 Hidden Peak Avenue
11230 Hidden Peak Ave, Summerlin South, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1431 sqft
LUXURY LIVING in the heart of Summerlin.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
11321 Corsica Mist
11321 Corsica Mist Avenue, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1610 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath house in Traccia is one of the most sought after guard-gated communities inside the beautiful master planned community of Summerlin in Southwest Las Vegas.

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1871 GRANEMORE Street
1871 South Granemore Street, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1694 sqft
Enjoy this fantastic cozy home with unique access & unique layout. This one of a kind three story home is beautiful inside w/ dark wood railing on the stairs & smooth tile and soft carpet through out the home.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
The Mesa
1 Unit Available
5493 TWIN FEATHERS Way
5493 Twin Feathers Way, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1954 sqft
Location! Location! Location! This beautiful Summerlin home with 2 car garage will go super quick!. Located near Hualapai and Russell across from the beautiful Mesa Park.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
11062 Evvie Lane
11062 Evvie Lane, Summerlin South, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1553 sqft
Beautiful Single Story Home on Large Corner Lot! Great Floor Plan! 2 Bedrooms + Den/Office. Large Great Room. Kitchen w/Breakfast Bar. Separate Master Bedroom w/Walk-in Closet. 2 Car Garage. Fully Landscaped Backyard w/Patio!

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
11278 Kraft Mountain
11278 Kraft Mountain Ave, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1851 sqft
3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 car attached garage townhouse in Affinity. Open kitchen & quartz counter tops.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
11215 NAPA GRAPE Court
11215 West Napa Grape Court, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1954 sqft
Professional Interior Design! High End Light Fixtures, Hard Wood Floors through-out, master suite with walk-in shower. The kitchen boasts an open living concept with Quartz Counters, glass tile back splash & Stainless Steel Appliances.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
2266 Aragon Canyon
2266 Aragon Canyon Street, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1750 sqft
Summerlin-Gaurd Gated community- Beautiful 2 story home with 3 Bedrooms 2-1/2 baths. Kitchen has granite counter, large eating area and patio access. The living room has shutters and den area.
City Guide for Summerlin South, NV

Howard Hughes was one of the wealthiest men in the world, and he obviously could have done just about anything he wanted. He bought a film studio, learned how to fly airplanes and created a medical center.  He was known for being eccentric and visionary--and one of his big ideas was to buy 22,000 acres of desert land and turn it into a massive subdivision that he named after his grandmother. His gamble paid off. Today, the subdivision he created, called Summerlin, is one of the most popular a...

As a master-planned community, Summerlin includes a total of 17 villages, including Summerlin South. As the name would suggest, Summerlin South is just a southward extension of Summerlin. Summerlin South is the most upscale of all the villages within Summerlin and includes The Ridges, which a community of mansions. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Summerlin South, NV

Summerlin South apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

