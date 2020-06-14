349 Apartments for rent in Summerlin South, NV with garage
Howard Hughes was one of the wealthiest men in the world, and he obviously could have done just about anything he wanted. He bought a film studio, learned how to fly airplanes and created a medical center. He was known for being eccentric and visionary--and one of his big ideas was to buy 22,000 acres of desert land and turn it into a massive subdivision that he named after his grandmother. His gamble paid off. Today, the subdivision he created, called Summerlin, is one of the most popular a...
As a master-planned community, Summerlin includes a total of 17 villages, including Summerlin South. As the name would suggest, Summerlin South is just a southward extension of Summerlin. Summerlin South is the most upscale of all the villages within Summerlin and includes The Ridges, which a community of mansions. See more
Summerlin South apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.