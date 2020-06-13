Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:43 PM

17 Apartments for rent in Bullhead City, AZ with garage

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Arroyo Vista Estates
1 Unit Available
3736 Rawhide Drive
3736 Rawhide Dr, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1671 sqft
3736 Rawhide Drive Available 10/01/20 WINTER VACATION RENTAL -3 Bedroom/2 Bath - **RESERVED 2/1/2021-4/30/2021** Beautiful home located in Bullhead City in the desirable Arroyo Vistas. Fully furnished 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 3 Car Garage.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rio Lomas
1 Unit Available
3629 Terra Loma Dr
3629 Terra Loma Dr, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1520 sqft
3629 Terra Loma Dr Available 10/01/20 WINTER VACATION RENTAL l - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home in Bullhead City - WINTER VACATION RENTAL This 3 Bedroom/2 Bath home is located in Bullhead City. Quiet neighborhood and nice location.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Riviera
1 Unit Available
641 Primrose Ln.
641 Primrose Lane, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1415 sqft
641 Primrose Ln. Available 08/01/20 VACATION RENTAL - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home in Bullhead City - VACATION RENTAL Cute 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home in Bullhead City ready for vacationers. Fully furnished.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rio Lomas
1 Unit Available
3653 Wendell Ave C
3653 Wendell Avenue, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$750
765 sqft
One car garage included, sorry no dogs or cats - Property Id: 239743 Upper unit in a quite 4 plex. Brand new carpet and Vinyl flooring. Owner pays the sewer, water, and regular trash.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Laughlin Ranch
1 Unit Available
2921 Steamboat Dr
2921 Steamboat Dr, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1710 sqft
Laughlin Ranch new construction pool home 3 car garage available now schedule a showing at bhcrent.com

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
Laughlin Ranch
1 Unit Available
2819 Sidewheel Drive
2819 Sidewheel Dr, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2789 sqft
Beautiful Gated community In Laughlin Ranch. Black Mountain Estates. Fully furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath home. 5 car garage. Over 50 ft deep with drive through door. Fully fenced back yard with amazing casino & River views.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
3038 Siena Drive
3038 Siena Drive, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1396 sqft
Fully Furnished 2 bed 2 bath a car garage in Fox Creek Community . Or can be rented unfurnished. Refrigerator, washer & Dryer, gas stove, nice bar/sitting area. Large master closet. Lovely courtyard sitting area.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Desert Foothills Estates
1 Unit Available
2768 Desert Stars Lane
2768 Desert Stars Lane, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1489 sqft
No pets allowed. Ready for the perfect tenants. Beautiful home in fantastic location, view of the casinos, close to school, river and Kathrines Landing at Lake Mohave. Completely fenced, boat deep 3 car garage.

1 of 19

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Rio Lomas
1 Unit Available
1815 Long
1815 Long Avenue, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$900
961 sqft
2 Bedroom House in Bullhead City - Newly remodeled 2 bedroom house with a 1 car garage. Screened Patio, New flooring and paint throughout. Security Deposit: $900 Non-refundable cleaning fee: $150.00 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5743053)

1 of 10

Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
Buena Vista
1 Unit Available
1467 Arena Cr.
1467 Arena Circle, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1970 sqft
Buena Vista, 3 Bedroom Home - Here is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage and AZ room. Bonus car port out back to store toys. Large yard for all your toys. Located on a small cul de sac. NO DOGS No Dogs Allowed (RLNE4732535)

1 of 1

Last updated August 27 at 10:45pm
Sun Ridge Estates
1 Unit Available
859 Warren Road
859 Warren Rd, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1200 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has an open concept kitchen/living room with a fireplace. The entire house has been freshly painted and all new flooring. There is an inside washer/dryer area. The backyard is fenced and there is a 2 car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Bullhead City

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Laughlin
1 Unit Available
2701 Crystal Blue Street
2701 Crystal Blue St, Laughlin, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1168 sqft
This brand new TownHome 2 bedrooms + 2 baths + den - BRAND New Town Home 2 bedrooms + 2 baths + Den - This single story town home offers an open concept design with bright and spacious, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms plus den.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Desert Lakes Golf Course Estates
1 Unit Available
2092 E. Crystal Drive
2092 E Crystal Dr, Fort Mohave, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1990 sqft
Luxury On The Golf Course! Desert Lakes Estates in Fort Mohave - Here is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home right on the golf course in the Desert Lakes subdivision. 3 car garage for your toys, Central Vacuum System for the home.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Laughlin
1 Unit Available
3230 Canyon Terrace
3230 Canyon Terrace Drive, Laughlin, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Gorgeous remodeled 3bd, 2 bth home! - This home has been completely remodeled . New flooring to custom paint. Fire place. Quiet neighborhood. 2 car garage. Fenced in back yard. Come check out this jewel!! (RLNE4544215)

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Desert Lakes Golf Course Estates
1 Unit Available
5894 S Desert Lakes Drive
5894 S Desert Lakes Dr, Fort Mohave, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1866 sqft
3BR/2BA home is located near the driving range and clubhouse. 2-car garage. Very nice, quiet neighborhood.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Sunrise Vistas
1 Unit Available
4419 S Caitlan Avenue
4419 S Caitlan Ave, Fort Mohave, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1505 sqft
This is a 3 bdrm, 2 bath home with a covered patio, 3 car boat deep garage, community pool and spa. Pets must be approved by owner. Property is not fenced. Pets must be approved by owner

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Laughlin
1 Unit Available
2345 Brookings Harbor
2345 Brookings Harbor Dr, Laughlin, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1830 sqft
Gorgeous 4Bdrm 2 bath single story home!! - This is a Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 Bath single story home is located at 2345 Brookings Harbor Dr Laughlin NV 89029.
City Guide for Bullhead City, AZ

Sorry to disappoint you, but no bulls or similarly horned bovines run in Bullhead City. The name comes from Bull's Head Rock, used as a navigation point by steamboats along the Colorado River. The completion of Davis Dam in 1953 produced Lake Mohave, the waters of which gradually covered the rock until its distinctive shape became nothing more than a boring slab.

Bullhead City is in the center-west section of Arizona, directly across the Colorado River from Laughlin, Nevada, and about 90 miles south of Las Vegas, Nevada. It's the largest city in Mohave County and is bordered on the west by the Colorado River, on the south by Fort Mohave and to the north and east by desert. This desert hotspot bills itself as "Arizona's West Coast" because it acts as a front door to the Colorado River, marking it a destination for water lovers. (Three airports and a major highway make it easy to get in and out of the city.) Both residents and visitors enjoy boating, fishing, hiking, bicycling, off-roading and other outdoor sports. The Tourism Office points to sunshine, clean air and open spaces as draws while the Chamber of Commerce touts the lower cost of living as the main reason to move here. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Bullhead City, AZ

Bullhead City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

