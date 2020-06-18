709 Silver Pearl Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

SE!!! Single Story 2466 Sq Ft Near US 95 and Wagonwheel!! 3 bedrooms + Den!!! Tankless Water Heater!!! Covered Patio and Green Grass in Back Yard!!! Home includes Living & Dining Rooms + Den. Kitchen includes: Granite Counter tops, Walk in Pantry, Upgraded Appliances & Stainless Steel Sink. Master: Ceiling Fan and Light, His and Hers Walk-in Closets. Home is across Community park/playground w/guest parking!!



Living room 20x19 Surround Sound, 9 ft ceilings, Ceiling Fan and Light.

Dining Room 20x9 9 ft Ceilings, Slider to Back Yard

Master 20x15 Ceiling Fan and Light. His and Hers Walk-in Closets.

Den 12x10 French Doors, Ceiling light

2nd Bedroom 12x10 7x5 Walk-in Closet

3rd Bedroom 13x11 7x5 Walk-in Closet, Ceiling Fan and Light



Contact Mark Lister at 702-279-4781 marklister@kw.com for questions and showings



Directions: From US 95 & Wagonwheel, N or Wagonwheel, L on Boulder Highway, L on Magic Way, Left on Seamount, R on Lynne Harbor Ave, L on Silver Pearl



Tenant Pays additional:

Monthly Garbage service $16

Monthly yard service $120

Total due monthly: $2136.00



One time Lease Preparation fee $125



Schools:

Elementary: Fay Galloway 9 Month School

Middle School: Jack & Terry Mannion

High Schoo: Foothill



TO APPLY go to: https://kellerwilliamsrealty.appfolio.com/listings App fee is $75 PER ADULT (over the age of 18... )



No Pets Allowed



