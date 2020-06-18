All apartments in Henderson
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:20 AM

709 Silver Pearl Street

709 Silver Pearl Street · (702) 939-0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

709 Silver Pearl Street, Henderson, NV 89002
Highland Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 709 Silver Pearl Street · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2466 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
guest parking
SE!!! Single Story 2466 Sq Ft Near US 95 and Wagonwheel!! 3 bedrooms + Den!!! Tankless Water Heater!!! Covered Patio and Green Grass in Back Yard. - SE!!! Single Story 2466 Sq Ft!!! Near US 95 and Wagonwheel!! 3 bedrooms + Den!!! Tankless Water Heater!!! Covered Patio and Green Grass in Back Yard!!! Home includes Living & Dining Rooms + Den. Kitchen includes: Granite Counter tops, Walk in Pantry, Upgraded Appliances & Stainless Steel Sink. Master: Ceiling Fan and Light, His and Hers Walk-in Closets. Home is across Community park/playground w/guest parking!!

Living room 20x19 Surround Sound, 9 ft ceilings, Ceiling Fan and Light.
Dining Room 20x9 9 ft Ceilings, Slider to Back Yard
Master 20x15 Ceiling Fan and Light. His and Hers Walk-in Closets.
Den 12x10 French Doors, Ceiling light
2nd Bedroom 12x10 7x5 Walk-in Closet
3rd Bedroom 13x11 7x5 Walk-in Closet, Ceiling Fan and Light

Contact Mark Lister at 702-279-4781 marklister@kw.com for questions and showings

Directions: From US 95 & Wagonwheel, N or Wagonwheel, L on Boulder Highway, L on Magic Way, Left on Seamount, R on Lynne Harbor Ave, L on Silver Pearl

Tenant Pays additional:
Monthly Garbage service $16
Monthly yard service $120
Total due monthly: $2136.00

One time Lease Preparation fee $125

Schools:
Elementary: Fay Galloway 9 Month School
Middle School: Jack & Terry Mannion
High Schoo: Foothill

TO APPLY go to: https://kellerwilliamsrealty.appfolio.com/listings App fee is $75 PER ADULT (over the age of 18... )

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5622103)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 Silver Pearl Street have any available units?
709 Silver Pearl Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does 709 Silver Pearl Street have?
Some of 709 Silver Pearl Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 Silver Pearl Street currently offering any rent specials?
709 Silver Pearl Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 Silver Pearl Street pet-friendly?
No, 709 Silver Pearl Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henderson.
Does 709 Silver Pearl Street offer parking?
Yes, 709 Silver Pearl Street does offer parking.
Does 709 Silver Pearl Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 Silver Pearl Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 Silver Pearl Street have a pool?
No, 709 Silver Pearl Street does not have a pool.
Does 709 Silver Pearl Street have accessible units?
No, 709 Silver Pearl Street does not have accessible units.
Does 709 Silver Pearl Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 709 Silver Pearl Street does not have units with dishwashers.
