highland hills
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:41 PM
102 Apartments for rent in Highland Hills, Henderson, NV
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
5 Units Available
Horizon Seniors
990 Equestrian Drive, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,052
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
720 sqft
Independent Senior Living For the Lifestyle You Desire!
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
12 Units Available
Madison at Black Mountain
640 E Horizon Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$973
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community enjoy a clubhouse, fitness center and pool/lounge area in their free time. The Las Vegas Strip and I-515 are both short drives away. Apartments are renovated and have wood cabinetry.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
523 Moses Lake Ct.
523 Moses Lake Court, Henderson, NV
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
2260 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 5 BEDROOM HOME IN HENDERSON - BEAUTIFUL 5 BEDROOM HOME IN HENDERSON, FEATURES INCLUDE CERAMIC TILE, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. SPACIOUS LIVING AREA. BEDROOM AND BATHROOM DOWNSTAIRS, BALCONY OFF MASTER BEDROOM. ALONG WITH A COVERED PATIO.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
611 Mosswood Drive
611 Mosswood Drive, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1615 sqft
HENDERSON LOCATION! BEAUTIFUL SINGLE STORY HOME READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN!! - GORGEOUS SINGLE STORY, 3 BDRM 2 BATH HOME LOCATED IN THE HEART OF HENDERSON WITH RV PARKING, BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH CUSTOM CABINETS, BLACK QUARTZ COUNTER-TOPS, AND
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
827 Arrowhead Trail
827 Arrowhead Trail, Henderson, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2151 sqft
2 MASTERS ONE UP AND ONE DOWN GARGE WAS CONVERTED TO A 2ND MASTER WITH BATH AND HUGE W/I CLOSET SEPARATE A/C UNIT. BACKYARD WITH ARTIFICCAL GRASS HUGE COVERED PATIO VERY PRIVATE 2 LARGE TUFF SHEDS ON SIDE FOR STORAGE.
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
942 Saddle Horn Drive
942 Saddle Horn Drive, Henderson, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2722 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom 3 full bath located in Henderson - close to Foothill high school. Home is freshly painted and clean. AC units were replaced in 2016 to keep you nice and cool. There is NO HOA .
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
844 Grape Vine
844 Grapevine Avenue, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1340 sqft
1 STORY, 3 BED, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE HOME SITUATED IN A CUL DE SAC STREET. FEATURES LIVING WITH SEPARATE FAMILY ROOM. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. BEDROOMS FEATURE CEILING FANS.
1 of 56
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
709 Silver Pearl Street
709 Silver Pearl Street, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2466 sqft
SE!!! Single Story 2466 Sq Ft Near US 95 and Wagonwheel!! 3 bedrooms + Den!!! Tankless Water Heater!!! Covered Patio and Green Grass in Back Yard.
Results within 1 mile of Highland Hills
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
265 Van Wagenen
265 East Van Wagenen Street, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1006 sqft
Wonderful 3 Bedroom Townhome - Wonderful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom town home, open floor plan, carpet and ceramic through out, beautiful kitchen cabinets and counter tops, dining area off kitchen, and covered patio.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
2052 Houdini Street
2052 Houdini Lane, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1636 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1073 COUNTRY COACH Drive
1073 Country Coach Drive, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1689 sqft
BEAUTIFUL home in gated community! LARGE open floor plan with great eat-in kitchen! Views of the mountains! Community has pool, basketball courts, walking trials, park plus much much more
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
861 Coral Cottage Dr
861 Coral Cottage Drive, Henderson, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2018 sqft
Fantastic 4-bedroom 2,000 sf home in Henderson! Designer two-tone paints with tiled common areas and carpet flooring, included stainless steel appliances, excellent landscaping and fixtures, and more! Excellent 4 bedroom + 3 FULL bath single story
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
603 Fox Chase Street
603 Fox Chase Street, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1547 sqft
Beautiful single story home in Henderson. 3 BR 2 BA with 2 car garage. Open floor plan. Large breakfast nook with natural lighting. Ceiling fans throughout.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
730 GOSHAWK Street
730 Goshawk St, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1431 sqft
GREAT 3 BD/2BA HOME - FRESHLY PAINTED. ALL WOOD BLINDS DOWNSTAIRS AND NEW MINI BLINDS UPSTAIRS. HUGE BACKYARD WITH 2 CAR GARAGE. GREAT LOCATION!!
1 of 50
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2463 Belt Buckley Dr.
2463 Belt Buckley Drive, Henderson, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1992 sqft
2463 Belt Buckley Dr.
1 of 20
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
847 Rusty Anchor Way
847 Rusty Anchor Way, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1668 sqft
3 BEDROOM ONE STORY PALM CANYON HOME IN HENDERSON! - SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM SINGLE STORY HOME IN PALM CANYON* 3RD BEDROOM CAN BE USED AS OFFICE OR DEN* VAULTED CEILINGS* BREAKFAST BAR KITCHEN* 2 WAY FIREPLACE* SEPARATE SHOWER AND TUB IN MASTER BATH*
1 of 18
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
767 Peregrine Falcon
767 Peregrine Falcon Street, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1370 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathroom. Spacious living area. Tile and Carpet throughout. Large Master bedroom. Community with community pool.
1 of 9
Last updated March 12 at 04:59am
1 Unit Available
1100 SPORT OF KINGS Avenue
1100 Sport of Kings Avenue, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1431 sqft
Single story three bedroom home located on a large lot in Henderson. Desirable floorplan with large open living room, kitchen overlooks living and features granite counters, breakfast bar, and pantry.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
782 WIGAN PIER DRIVE
782 Wigan Pier Drive, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1767 sqft
782 WIGAN PIER DRIVE Available 07/15/20 WIGAN PIER - ***GUARD GATED PALM HILLS COMMUNITY!*** BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH GORGEOUS DESERT LANDSCAPING.
Results within 5 miles of Highland Hills
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
12 Units Available
South Valley Ranch Apartments
701 Aspen Peak Loop, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,120
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1300 sqft
Welcome to South Valley Ranch, located in beautiful Henderson, NV! South Valley Ranch Apartments offers a luxurious lifestyle cloistered within a well-planned private community.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 12:12pm
8 Units Available
Edge at Traverse Point
1131 Wigwam Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,179
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,286
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort-style landscaped community located close to Galleria Mall. Units are characterized by granite counters, thermostat for climate control and HUE lighting. Pet-friendly community with a dog park.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
14 Units Available
Prelude at the Park
501 E Lake Mead Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,005
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,407
1197 sqft
Excellent location close to 215 and 515 Highways. Residents enjoy units with dishwasher, gas range and nine-foot ceilings. Community includes city views, BBQ-picnic areas and covered parking.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 12:35pm
$
11 Units Available
Allegro at La Entrada by Mark-Taylor
951 Las Palmas Entrada Ave, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,060
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1339 sqft
Boasting a 24-hour gym, business center and garage parking, this community is only a short drive from Acacia Park and Interstate 215. Indoors, residents enjoy walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and either a balcony or patio.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
7 Units Available
Miro at The Parc
1651 American Pacific Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,306
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1246 sqft
Located between the Arroyo Grande Sporting Complex and Cornerstone Park, these apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and spacious closets. The community is pet-friendly, and amenities include internet cafe, 24-hr gym, and basketball court.