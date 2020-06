Amenities

Single story, fully furnished 2 bdrm, 2-bath cute as a button home in Henderson. Living room has gas fireplace with doorway to side yard. Bright kitchen has island, pantry, lots of cabinet & storage space. Private backyard has covered patio with desert landscaping - a perfect place to sit in the hammock and enjoy the quiet. Alarm system and 2 car garage. Just bring your suitcase, toiletries & food and you're all set.