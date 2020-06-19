All apartments in Henderson
Last updated May 22 2020 at 12:24 AM

354 Bekasina Drive

354 Bekasina Drive · (941) 875-4723
Location

354 Bekasina Drive, Henderson, NV 89014
Green Valley North

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 21

$3,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1727 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Upgraded three bedroom two bathroom single-story furnished house. Featuring two car garage, large corner lot, and washer and dryer in unit. All housewares, linens, WiFi, TV streaming service, and utilities included with your stay. Fully-fenced back yard beautifully landscaped. Modern finishings including granite countertops, stainless steel appliance, wood/laminate flooring throughout, and neutral colors. Available for short or long-term stays. Please call Housing Helpers of Las Vegas at 702.456.7368 or Hayley at 941.875.4723 for more information on this home or to hear about other properties available.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 354 Bekasina Drive have any available units?
354 Bekasina Drive has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does 354 Bekasina Drive have?
Some of 354 Bekasina Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 354 Bekasina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
354 Bekasina Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 354 Bekasina Drive pet-friendly?
No, 354 Bekasina Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henderson.
Does 354 Bekasina Drive offer parking?
Yes, 354 Bekasina Drive does offer parking.
Does 354 Bekasina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 354 Bekasina Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 354 Bekasina Drive have a pool?
Yes, 354 Bekasina Drive has a pool.
Does 354 Bekasina Drive have accessible units?
No, 354 Bekasina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 354 Bekasina Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 354 Bekasina Drive has units with dishwashers.
