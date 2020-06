Amenities

Roomy & bright 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the 2nd floor! New wood-look vinyl plank flooring. Condo has 3 balconies-off master suite, second bedroom & dining area. Overlooks the pool. Master has large walk-in closet & huge tub. Full-size washer & dryer in own area. Loads of storage space & guest parking. Rent includes water, sewer/trash. Gated community w close proximity to shopping & services. Will consider up to 2 pets, each under 20lbs per HOA.