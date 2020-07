Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage

Must See!! Views galore from this nicely upgraded one story home in the heart of Anthem! Surrounded by parks, jogging trails and playgrounds. Easy access to Eastern Ave,near shopping and restaurants. Upgraded low maintenance landscape,patio,view fencing to accent the Strip/City/Mountain views. Shutters,newer and hardly used appliances,convection oven,granite countertop,water conditioner,wood flooring,backyard access from bedroom and so much more.