Home
/
Secaucus, NJ
/
259 Born St
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:02 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
259 Born St
259 Born Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
259 Born Street, Secaucus, NJ 07094
North End
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Two Bedroom one bath 2nd floor unit updated, freshly painted, with new floors. Tenant pays heat and electric landlord pays water and takes care of snow removal.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 259 Born St have any available units?
259 Born St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Secaucus, NJ
.
Is 259 Born St currently offering any rent specials?
259 Born St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 259 Born St pet-friendly?
No, 259 Born St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Secaucus
.
Does 259 Born St offer parking?
No, 259 Born St does not offer parking.
Does 259 Born St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 259 Born St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 259 Born St have a pool?
No, 259 Born St does not have a pool.
Does 259 Born St have accessible units?
No, 259 Born St does not have accessible units.
Does 259 Born St have units with dishwashers?
No, 259 Born St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 259 Born St have units with air conditioning?
No, 259 Born St does not have units with air conditioning.
