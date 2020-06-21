165 FRONT ST

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven Property Amenities parking garage

CONVENIENTLY LOCATED Bright and SPACIOUS Two Level DUPLEX in Center of Town, approximately 2500 sq. ft., of living space, Hardwood floors, Living Room - Dinning Room, Eat in kitchen, Half Bathroom. Second floor features 3 Bedrooms, Full bathroom, Skylights, master with private bathroom closets galore, central air conditioning. Attached garage + parking for 2 additional vehicles, Washer & Dryer Room. Public transportation to NYC nearby. - Holland & Lincoln Tunnels at approx. 10 minutes from home, Available June 1st.