165 FRONT ST

Amenities
CONVENIENTLY LOCATED Bright and SPACIOUS Two Level DUPLEX in Center of Town, approximately 2500 sq. ft., of living space, Hardwood floors, Living Room - Dinning Room, Eat in kitchen, Half Bathroom. Second floor features 3 Bedrooms, Full bathroom, Skylights, master with private bathroom closets galore, central air conditioning. Attached garage + parking for 2 additional vehicles, Washer & Dryer Room. Public transportation to NYC nearby. - Holland & Lincoln Tunnels at approx. 10 minutes from home, Available June 1st.