Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

165 FRONT ST

165 Front Street · No Longer Available
Location

165 Front Street, Secaucus, NJ 07094

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
CONVENIENTLY LOCATED Bright and SPACIOUS Two Level DUPLEX in Center of Town, approximately 2500 sq. ft., of living space, Hardwood floors, Living Room - Dinning Room, Eat in kitchen, Half Bathroom. Second floor features 3 Bedrooms, Full bathroom, Skylights, master with private bathroom closets galore, central air conditioning. Attached garage + parking for 2 additional vehicles, Washer & Dryer Room. Public transportation to NYC nearby. - Holland & Lincoln Tunnels at approx. 10 minutes from home, Available June 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 FRONT ST have any available units?
165 FRONT ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Secaucus, NJ.
What amenities does 165 FRONT ST have?
Some of 165 FRONT ST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 165 FRONT ST currently offering any rent specials?
165 FRONT ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 FRONT ST pet-friendly?
No, 165 FRONT ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Secaucus.
Does 165 FRONT ST offer parking?
Yes, 165 FRONT ST does offer parking.
Does 165 FRONT ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 165 FRONT ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 FRONT ST have a pool?
No, 165 FRONT ST does not have a pool.
Does 165 FRONT ST have accessible units?
No, 165 FRONT ST does not have accessible units.
Does 165 FRONT ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 165 FRONT ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 165 FRONT ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 165 FRONT ST has units with air conditioning.
