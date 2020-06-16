93 MAGNOLIA AVE

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

If you want to be close to the Journal Square bath on a great street, then this is your next home. This 2 bedroom 1 bath w/den is only 2 blocks from the JS path train on the SE side. Loft like home has open living room with hardwood floors through out and 10 Ft ceilings. S/s appliances, d/w and microwave. 2 large bedrooms and loft space that can be used for an office or a 3rd bedroom. Lots of sunshine. Enjoy the shared back yard. 2 blocks from JSQ Path train, bus, shops, restaurants close to DT JC, and more.