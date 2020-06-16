All apartments in Jersey City
93 MAGNOLIA AVE
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:18 AM

93 MAGNOLIA AVE

93 Magnolia Avenue · (201) 659-8600
Location

93 Magnolia Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07306
Journal Square

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 888 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
If you want to be close to the Journal Square bath on a great street, then this is your next home. This 2 bedroom 1 bath w/den is only 2 blocks from the JS path train on the SE side. Loft like home has open living room with hardwood floors through out and 10 Ft ceilings. S/s appliances, d/w and microwave. 2 large bedrooms and loft space that can be used for an office or a 3rd bedroom. Lots of sunshine. Enjoy the shared back yard. 2 blocks from JSQ Path train, bus, shops, restaurants close to DT JC, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 93 MAGNOLIA AVE have any available units?
93 MAGNOLIA AVE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 93 MAGNOLIA AVE have?
Some of 93 MAGNOLIA AVE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 93 MAGNOLIA AVE currently offering any rent specials?
93 MAGNOLIA AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 93 MAGNOLIA AVE pet-friendly?
No, 93 MAGNOLIA AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 93 MAGNOLIA AVE offer parking?
No, 93 MAGNOLIA AVE does not offer parking.
Does 93 MAGNOLIA AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 93 MAGNOLIA AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 93 MAGNOLIA AVE have a pool?
No, 93 MAGNOLIA AVE does not have a pool.
Does 93 MAGNOLIA AVE have accessible units?
No, 93 MAGNOLIA AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 93 MAGNOLIA AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 93 MAGNOLIA AVE has units with dishwashers.
