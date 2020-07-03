60 CHESTNUT AVE

Amenities

dishwasher garage elevator microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Here’s your chance to live in the desirable “Island” neighborhood of Jersey City. This charming 2 bedroom 1 bath unit is uniquely positioned in close proximity to the Journal Square PATH train and just up the hill from downtown Jersey City. You get to have a close commute to the PATH train and the ability to enjoy all that downtown Jersey City has to offer for a fraction of the price. This two bedroom apartment, on the second floor of an elevator building, has tons of natural light and two well proportioned bedrooms. The apartment also offers garage parking for an additional fee. NTN Credit Credit & Background check required, 1st month rent, 1.5 month security deposit and 1 month broker fee all due at lease signing. Schedule your private showing today!