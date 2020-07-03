All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

60 CHESTNUT AVE

60 Chestnut Avenue · (201) 396-8447
Location

60 Chestnut Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07306
Journal Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2B · Avail. now

$1,795

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 872 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
elevator
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Here’s your chance to live in the desirable “Island” neighborhood of Jersey City. This charming 2 bedroom 1 bath unit is uniquely positioned in close proximity to the Journal Square PATH train and just up the hill from downtown Jersey City. You get to have a close commute to the PATH train and the ability to enjoy all that downtown Jersey City has to offer for a fraction of the price. This two bedroom apartment, on the second floor of an elevator building, has tons of natural light and two well proportioned bedrooms. The apartment also offers garage parking for an additional fee. NTN Credit Credit & Background check required, 1st month rent, 1.5 month security deposit and 1 month broker fee all due at lease signing. Schedule your private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 CHESTNUT AVE have any available units?
60 CHESTNUT AVE has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 60 CHESTNUT AVE have?
Some of 60 CHESTNUT AVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 CHESTNUT AVE currently offering any rent specials?
60 CHESTNUT AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 CHESTNUT AVE pet-friendly?
No, 60 CHESTNUT AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 60 CHESTNUT AVE offer parking?
Yes, 60 CHESTNUT AVE offers parking.
Does 60 CHESTNUT AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 CHESTNUT AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 CHESTNUT AVE have a pool?
No, 60 CHESTNUT AVE does not have a pool.
Does 60 CHESTNUT AVE have accessible units?
No, 60 CHESTNUT AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 60 CHESTNUT AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 60 CHESTNUT AVE has units with dishwashers.
