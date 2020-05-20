All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:14 AM

580 JERSEY AVE

580 Jersey Ave · (201) 333-4443
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

580 Jersey Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Downtown Jersey City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4L · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Equal distance to Hamilton & Van Vorst Parks , Plus a very short distance to the GROVE PATH. This Top floor unit featuring a ton of natural light, a recent renovated kitchen including stainless steel appliances, granite counters, dishwasher and microwave. Additional features include Central Air conditioning and heat, fireplace with mantle , exposed brick, walk-in closet- the floor plan allows the perfect separation of rooms. the high ceiling and gleaming hardwood floors throughout make this space feel very open. Shared washer& Dryer and extra storage room, roof access are all included. Available July 1 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 580 JERSEY AVE have any available units?
580 JERSEY AVE has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 580 JERSEY AVE have?
Some of 580 JERSEY AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 580 JERSEY AVE currently offering any rent specials?
580 JERSEY AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 580 JERSEY AVE pet-friendly?
No, 580 JERSEY AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 580 JERSEY AVE offer parking?
No, 580 JERSEY AVE does not offer parking.
Does 580 JERSEY AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 580 JERSEY AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 580 JERSEY AVE have a pool?
No, 580 JERSEY AVE does not have a pool.
Does 580 JERSEY AVE have accessible units?
No, 580 JERSEY AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 580 JERSEY AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 580 JERSEY AVE has units with dishwashers.
