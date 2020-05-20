580 JERSEY AVE

Amenities

Equal distance to Hamilton & Van Vorst Parks , Plus a very short distance to the GROVE PATH. This Top floor unit featuring a ton of natural light, a recent renovated kitchen including stainless steel appliances, granite counters, dishwasher and microwave. Additional features include Central Air conditioning and heat, fireplace with mantle , exposed brick, walk-in closet- the floor plan allows the perfect separation of rooms. the high ceiling and gleaming hardwood floors throughout make this space feel very open. Shared washer& Dryer and extra storage room, roof access are all included. Available July 1 2020