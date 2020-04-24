507 Central Ave

Amenities

Luxurious home located just minutes from Times Square/Port Authority, in Union City, NJ. This home is fully furnished, it comes with a huge kitchen w/granite counter-tops and cherry wood cabinets, marble floored baths, living/dining room, dishwasher, microwave, stove oven, washer and dryer unit, and central air conditioning. Belgian luminous brown oak floors and wide spacious windows throughout. The apartment has a giant living room, 3 bed 2 full bath on the 1st floor with a private parking, private yard and balcony.



The place is available now and would be ideal for someone looking for a hassle-free move in accommodation. The apartment has everything you need, including bedding, linens, towels, pots, pans, dishes, etc. so you just have to bring your suitcases and call it your new home.



The apartment is located just 15-20 minutes by bus from Times Square. Buses stop a block away and run non stop (every 5 minutes). The light rail that connects to Hoboken and Jersey City Path train is a few blocks away. The light rail also goes to the ferry that services Midtown and Downtown Manhattan in 7 minutes. You can walk to the supermarket, shopping, restaurants, post office, etc. Free access to residential swimming pool, across the corner. Private parking available in the enclosed building garage.