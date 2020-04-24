All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 507 Central Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
507 Central Ave
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:23 AM

507 Central Ave

507 Central Avenue · (978) 764-6722
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
The Heights
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

507 Central Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07307
The Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1575 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Luxurious home located just minutes from Times Square/Port Authority, in Union City, NJ. This home is fully furnished, it comes with a huge kitchen w/granite counter-tops and cherry wood cabinets, marble floored baths, living/dining room, dishwasher, microwave, stove oven, washer and dryer unit, and central air conditioning. Belgian luminous brown oak floors and wide spacious windows throughout. The apartment has a giant living room, 3 bed 2 full bath on the 1st floor with a private parking, private yard and balcony.

The place is available now and would be ideal for someone looking for a hassle-free move in accommodation. The apartment has everything you need, including bedding, linens, towels, pots, pans, dishes, etc. so you just have to bring your suitcases and call it your new home.

The apartment is located just 15-20 minutes by bus from Times Square. Buses stop a block away and run non stop (every 5 minutes). The light rail that connects to Hoboken and Jersey City Path train is a few blocks away. The light rail also goes to the ferry that services Midtown and Downtown Manhattan in 7 minutes. You can walk to the supermarket, shopping, restaurants, post office, etc. Free access to residential swimming pool, across the corner. Private parking available in the enclosed building garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 Central Ave have any available units?
507 Central Ave has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 507 Central Ave have?
Some of 507 Central Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 Central Ave currently offering any rent specials?
507 Central Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 Central Ave pet-friendly?
No, 507 Central Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 507 Central Ave offer parking?
Yes, 507 Central Ave does offer parking.
Does 507 Central Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 507 Central Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 Central Ave have a pool?
Yes, 507 Central Ave has a pool.
Does 507 Central Ave have accessible units?
No, 507 Central Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 507 Central Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 507 Central Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 507 Central Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Portside Towers
155 Washington St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Atlantic
31 River Court
Jersey City, NJ 07310
The Beacon
20 Beacon Way
Jersey City, NJ 07304
70 Greene
70 Greene St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Embankment House
270 10th Street
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Lincoln
204 10th Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Cast Iron Lofts
837 Jersey Ave
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Quinn
197 Van Vorst Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with GymJersey City Pet Friendly Places
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity