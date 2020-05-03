All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated May 20 2020 at 10:51 PM

50 COLLEGE ST

50 College Street · (201) 222-5865
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

50 College Street, Jersey City, NJ 07305
Greenville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
NO BROKER FEE! Text or call Frantz to schedule a private tour or walk through video. Looking for a safe private furnished townhouse to call home? Look no further. Newly renovated spacious 3 bedrooms and 1 and a half bathrooms Duplex townhouse apt on West Side of Jersey City, right on the campus of NJCU. Perfect for a short term stay or longer. The apt features a large open living room, a dining room, open kitchen with granite countertop, brand new Samsung appliances, under cabinets recess light, and a large deep stainless corner kitchen sink, full tiled bathrooms and large powder room. Red oak hardwood floor throughout. LED recess lights throughout. The master bedroom has his and her closets. Hot water baseboard heaters and wall unit A/C. Laundry unit is on premise. Smart lock. Parking on driveway fits 2 cars. Large front porch. One of the most desirable, vibrant and cultural neighborhoods in jersey city. Extremely quiet street, very convenient to cafes, shops, restaurants, and Hudson Mall, Applebee's, Food Market, Costco, and public transportation to NYC. Owner pays water. Tenants responsible for electric and gas. We offer 6months and up lease term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 COLLEGE ST have any available units?
50 COLLEGE ST has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 COLLEGE ST have?
Some of 50 COLLEGE ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 COLLEGE ST currently offering any rent specials?
50 COLLEGE ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 COLLEGE ST pet-friendly?
No, 50 COLLEGE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 50 COLLEGE ST offer parking?
Yes, 50 COLLEGE ST does offer parking.
Does 50 COLLEGE ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50 COLLEGE ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 COLLEGE ST have a pool?
No, 50 COLLEGE ST does not have a pool.
Does 50 COLLEGE ST have accessible units?
No, 50 COLLEGE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 50 COLLEGE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 COLLEGE ST has units with dishwashers.
