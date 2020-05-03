50 COLLEGE ST

Amenities

NO BROKER FEE! Text or call Frantz to schedule a private tour or walk through video. Looking for a safe private furnished townhouse to call home? Look no further. Newly renovated spacious 3 bedrooms and 1 and a half bathrooms Duplex townhouse apt on West Side of Jersey City, right on the campus of NJCU. Perfect for a short term stay or longer. The apt features a large open living room, a dining room, open kitchen with granite countertop, brand new Samsung appliances, under cabinets recess light, and a large deep stainless corner kitchen sink, full tiled bathrooms and large powder room. Red oak hardwood floor throughout. LED recess lights throughout. The master bedroom has his and her closets. Hot water baseboard heaters and wall unit A/C. Laundry unit is on premise. Smart lock. Parking on driveway fits 2 cars. Large front porch. One of the most desirable, vibrant and cultural neighborhoods in jersey city. Extremely quiet street, very convenient to cafes, shops, restaurants, and Hudson Mall, Applebee's, Food Market, Costco, and public transportation to NYC. Owner pays water. Tenants responsible for electric and gas. We offer 6months and up lease term.