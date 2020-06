Amenities

hardwood floors ceiling fan oven refrigerator

Spacious and extremely sunny one bedroom plus study/office. Located on a quiet tree-lined street in the Historic Hamilton Park neighborhood of Downtown Jersey City. Original details include pine-plank wood floors, high ceilings with crown moldings, medallions & ceiling fans, exposed brick chimney with slate mantelpiece and built in pantry & closets. Restored bathroom with subway tile. Just a few blocks to the park and a 10 minute walk to the Pavonia/Newport Path Train.