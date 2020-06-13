/
158 Apartments for rent in Westfield, NJ📍
Westfield
1 Unit Available
Westfield Hamilton House
824 Mountain Ave, Westfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,030
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience life in first class at Westfield Hamilton House. Let our one and two bedrooms Westfield, New Jersey, apartments for rent be your quiet oasis.
Westfield
1 Unit Available
112 Park Street
112 Park Street, Westfield, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1850 sqft
Newly renovated, spacious unit near town. - Property Id: 292764 Newly renovated, spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom unit on a tree-lined street. Plenty of natural light.
Westfield
1 Unit Available
1027 COLUMBUS AVE
1027 Columbus Avenue, Westfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Located in a quiet neighborhood, this beautiful, sunny, bright 3BRs & 2BAs Colonial has an open floor plan & many updates.
Westfield
1 Unit Available
777 CENTRAL AVE
777 Central Avenue, Westfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Move right into this spacious charming 3 bedroom rental with soaring 10 foot ceilings and beautiful wood moldings and floors. The space here is tremendous - 4 Floors! First floor features living room dining room, kitchen and a den.
Westfield
1 Unit Available
523 TRINITY PL
523 Trinity Pl, Westfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Trinity gardens condo 1s flr private entrance and patio area hardwood floors / kitchen ref,mo dw washer/dryer 1 block to Train and westfield downtown shops restaurants parks No pets heated parking garage, ,,high ceilings open floor plan
Westfield
1 Unit Available
315 LIVINGSTON ST
315 Livingston Street, Westfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Recently updated 2nd floor unit w wood floors t/o! Great central location minutes to downtown Westfield. Central AC, 1 car garage & SS appliances. Easy access to mass trans, shopping & restaurants! Pictures coming soon..
Westfield
1 Unit Available
649 HILLCREST AVE
649 Hillcrest Avenue, Westfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
Lovely colonial home with updated kitchen and large family room with access to outdoors. Hardwood floors throughout house. Park like backyard. Minutes from downtown Westfield and NYC transportation House is now rented unfurnished.
Westfield
1 Unit Available
543 SUMMIT AVE
543 Summit Avenue, Westfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,250
Commuters delight. Block to town/train. Hardwood floors, beautiful moldings grace this spacious second/third floor unit. Formal DR, large open floor plan w/tons of storage, W/D in unit. Front porch, rear deck. Large kitchen w/island.
Westfield
1 Unit Available
411 W NORTH AVE
411 North Ave W, Westfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Welcome to the Northside!! Featuring 20 brand new luxury apartments in the heart of downtown Westfield, where your front door is steps to the Raritan Valley train line for a quick ride into Newark, Hoboken & Manhattan for work or play.
Westfield
1 Unit Available
760 PROSPECT ST
760 Prospect Street, Westfield, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
4 bed/2 bath multi floor unit that's minutes away from the elementary and middle school. Close distance to the train station and restaurants. Renters insurance is required.
Results within 1 mile of Westfield
Garwood
1 Unit Available
The Lofts at Garwood
500 North Ave, Garwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,310
1090 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
2 Units Available
Riverview Terrace
72 Rivervale Ct, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,425
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Riverview Terrace Apartments are located in a quiet corner of Clark Township which was just rated as the 24th Best Place to Live in New Jersey by New Jersey Monthly and continues to rise.
1 Unit Available
2005 PARK PL
2005 Park Pl, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Perfect rental in one of the most desirable location in Springfield. This townhouse offers you 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, finished basement with media room (built in projection home theater) laundry room and full bathroom.
Garwood
1 Unit Available
563 SPRUCE AVE
563 Spruce Avenue, Garwood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
Large 2nd floor unit with 3 bedrooms, newer kitchen, SS appliances, 1 full and 1 half bath, ample closet space.
1 Unit Available
73 BURNSIDE AVE
73 Burnside Avenue, Union County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1300 sqft
First floor, bright and airy, beautifully maintained apt.
Mountainside
1 Unit Available
998 SPRINGFIELD AVE
998 Springfield Avenue, Union County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Updated 2 bedroom ranch set on private wooded lot. Close to major shopping, highways, public transportation, and parks. Great apartment/condo alternative with cozy first floor living. Hardwood floors. Handicap accessible.
Garwood
1 Unit Available
70 4TH AVE 1st Floor
70 4th Avenue, Garwood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
MUST SEE This spacious,desirable 1st Floor living, 3 lg. Bdrms, 1 bth, EIK, DSW, LR, DR, gleaming HARDWOOD FLRS, BBHW heating, LG full finished carpeted basement w/ Dry Bar walkout to lg.
Garwood
1 Unit Available
105 CENTER ST
105 Center Street, Garwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
GARWOOD: (CRANFORD, WESTFIELD AREA) MINS TO NYC!! NEWER CONSTRUCTION!! 2 BEDROOMS and 2 FULL BATHS with 9 foot ceilings, Hardwood Floors throughout, SS Appliances including DW/Fridge, granite countertops, CAC, Washer/Dryer in unit.
Mountainside
1 Unit Available
1474 Alpine Ridge Way
1474 Alpine Ridge Way, Mountainside, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2731 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1474 Alpine Ridge Way in Mountainside. View photos, descriptions and more!
Garwood
1 Unit Available
101-103 CENTER ST
101-103 Center Street, Garwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Location, Location, Location!! 1 BR with Bonus Room steps to NYC Train Station and Bus Stop. Large EIK and LR. Hurry, wont last! Close to shopping, gyms, restaurants and major highways.
Garwood
1 Unit Available
99 CENTER ST
99 Center Street, Garwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Commuters delight and pet friendly!! Beautiful newly renovated 2BR 1BA 2nd FL apartment available immediately! Open concept living/dining room and kitchen, with all new appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Westfield
18 Units Available
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,975
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1393 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,920
1411 sqft
Ideally situated near Millburn Station for easy access to NYC. Each residence features a gourmet kitchen with tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and landscaped courtyards with grilling stations.
Watchung
12 Units Available
The Point at Watchung
1 Crystal Ridge Dr, Watchung, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,681
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,851
1133 sqft
The Watchung Square Mall is only minutes from this green community. Property features include tennis court, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Residents can relax in furnished units that feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Summit
1 Unit Available
The Parc at Summit
26 Locust Dr, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,057
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Parc at Summit provides you with the ideal living situation in Summit, NJ, being only minutes away from New York City.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Westfield, the median rent is $1,479 for a studio, $1,642 for a 1-bedroom, $1,956 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,523 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Westfield, check out our monthly Westfield Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Westfield area include LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and Essex County College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Westfield from include New York, Brooklyn, Jersey City, Newark, and Hoboken.
